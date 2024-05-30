x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

‘Very good’ ticket sales help DEAG to solid Q1

The German-headquartered live entertainment giant's first quarter revenues of €52 million were up 7% year-on-year

By James Hanley on 30 May 2024

Detlef Kornett becomes DEAG's new co-CEO

Detlef Kornett


DEAG has posted revenues of €52 million for the first three months of 2024 – 7% higher than the same period last year.

The German-headquartered live event company has cited a “well-filled event pipeline and very good ticket sales” for the Q1 figures. Ticket sales via the group’s ticketing platforms myticket.de, myticket.at, myticket.co.uk, gigantic.com and tickets.ie. platforms already increased by around 28% year-on-year in the first quarter.

EBITDA of €2.9m was down from €3.1m 12 months ago, which the firm says was “in line with expectations due to seasonal shifts in business within the genres and the restructuring of the executive board”. DEAG founder and CEO Peter Schwenkow handed over operational management to co-CEO Detlef Kornett at the beginning of last month.

The firm now generates around half of its consolidated revenue with its own and self-produced event formats, making it easier to plan business development and generates a high percentage of recurring revenue.

“We were successful in the first quarter and are right on target,” says DEAG Group CEO Detlef Kornett. “This gives us tailwind for the year as a whole and beyond. DEAG is growing organically and is also strengthening its market position as one of the leading live entertainment providers in Europe through targeted acquisitions.”

“We believe we are very well positioned for further growth and are continuing to expand ticketing in particular as a strong growth driver”

Highlights between January and March included the Christmas Gardens, which drew more than two million visitors at 21 locations in six European countries, as well as tours and concerts by Judas Priest and OMD, shows such as Cirque du Soleil and Disney on Ice, as well as the international literature festival lit.COLOGNE. Upcoming promotions include shows by AC/DC, Lenny Kravitz and Tream.

“Live entertainment means feeling good and getting away from it all,” adds Kornett. “This year, we will once again provide visitors with this ‘little slice of happiness’ on unforgettable evenings. We believe we are very well positioned for further growth and are continuing to expand ticketing in particular as a strong growth driver.”

DEAG has already sold 4.9 million tickets for its 2024 festivals, up 38% year-on-year, and is on track to sell over 800,000 tickets in total for festivals such as NATURE ONE, Indian Spirit, Syndicate, Belladrum Tartan Heart and Sion sous les étoiles.

It also further strengthened its market position in the spoken word & literary events segment by acquiring live promoter and producer ShowPlanr in the UK. DEAG plans to intensify its M&A activities overt the course of the year and says it is currently engaged in “promising talks with interested companies”, with a focus on ticketing and further expansion into new European markets.

For 2024, DEAG forecasts an increase in ticket sales to around 11 million, compared with more than 10 million tickets sold in the previous year, and expects an improvement in EBITDA with an equally positive sales trend.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Detlef Kornett becomes DEAG's new co-CEO
News|18 Jan 2024

DEAG set to return to stock market

“We believe that there is an enormous growth potential in our business," says the German giant's co-CEO Detlef Kornett

News|23 Mar 2024

DEAG announces management handover

Co-CEO Detlef Kornett will take sole leadership of the company as founder Peter Schwenkow moves to an advisory role

News|02 Apr 2024

Mixed results in DEAG 2023 year-end figures

The Berlin-headquartered firm has achieved its forecast target of over 10 million tickets sold in 2023, though revenue dropped year on year

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow
News|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

The move comes just weeks after the German powerhouse announced it would return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

News|20 Feb 2024

DEAG’s MyTicket installs commercial director

Sebastian Kahlich previously spent four years as director of sales & marketing for Central Europe at Ticketmaster

Most Viewed Stories

news|28 May 2024

How is the industry grappling with artist boycotts?

news|29 May 2024

Primavera’s Marta Pallarès talks booking strategy

news|27 May 2024

Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

news|27 May 2024

Amsterdam festivals fear bankruptcy over new policy

news|27 May 2024

Three major festivals hampered by severe weather

news|28 May 2024

Probe into Sacha Lord firm’s £400k Covid grant

news|27 May 2024

Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

news|27 May 2024

Nicki Minaj’s Co-op Live gig axed after drugs arrest

news|29 May 2024

Dice expands beyond ticketing with Extras launch

news|29 May 2024

Ticket touts bid to scupper Labour resale reforms

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Detlef Kornett becomes DEAG's new co-CEO
News|18 Jan 2024

DEAG set to return to stock market

“We believe that there is an enormous growth potential in our business," says the German giant's co-CEO Detlef Kornett

News|23 Mar 2024

DEAG announces management handover

Co-CEO Detlef Kornett will take sole leadership of the company as founder Peter Schwenkow moves to an advisory role

News|02 Apr 2024

Mixed results in DEAG 2023 year-end figures

The Berlin-headquartered firm has achieved its forecast target of over 10 million tickets sold in 2023, though revenue dropped year on year

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow
News|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

The move comes just weeks after the German powerhouse announced it would return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

News|20 Feb 2024

DEAG’s MyTicket installs commercial director

Sebastian Kahlich previously spent four years as director of sales & marketing for Central Europe at Ticketmaster

IQ Jobs Board

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE