news

US festival responds to overcrowding claims

"We never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show," say Boston Calling organisers following a flood of complaints

By James Hanley on 30 May 2024


image © Dave Levy/Flickr

Boston Calling organisers have addressed complaints of “unsafe” conditions that marred the final day of last weekend’s festival.

The event took place from 24-26 May at Harvard Athletic Complex, headlined by Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers and The Killers. Boston.com sources say that at least 40,000 people flocked to Sunday’s sold-out finale – more than double the estimated 16,000 who attended the festival on Saturday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received nearly 800 medical calls over the course of the three days – more than half of which were on Sunday – with 23 patients requiring hospital treatment, amid high temperatures and complaints of overcrowding.

“It felt unsafe and it was so like just congested everywhere, it was really hard to get like air, and just get like a break from the crowds,” one festivalgoer told NBC10 Boston. “When people make that kind of investment, to spend their money that way, they deserve to have like a safe experience where they’re not having a panic attack.”

An EMS spokesperson says the heat played a major role in people’s symptoms.

“While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show”

First held in 2013, the event is produced by Boston Calling Events, which is part-owned by Boston-based Crash Line Productions and Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents.

“We deeply appreciate the audience, staff and performers who make Boston Calling possible, and want to acknowledge feedback from Sunday,” says the festival in a statement posted on social media. “While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show.

“We will continue to work with public officials and our operations team to improve the experience, layout and ultimately create a better environment for everyone.”

The lineup also included Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Khruangbin, Megan Thee Stallion, Jessie Murph, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and Young the Giant.

 

