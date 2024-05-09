x

news

US festival to be powered by 100% renewable energy

In what is believed to be a US-first, California's Mill Valley Music Festival will operate solely on mobile zero-emission batteries

By Lisa Henderson on 09 May 2024


California’s Mill Valley Music Festival says it will be the first US festival powered by 100% renewable energy.

The coming weekend’s edition (11-12 May) – featuring Fleet Foxes, Greensky Bluegrass and Three Sacred Souls – will operate solely on mobile zero-emission batteries produced by local firm Moxion, which partly powered the 2023 edition.

By switching from diesel generators to Moxion batteries, the San Francisco event will reportedly avoid around 4.5 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in 2022, Mill Valley Music Festival is organised by the Noise Pop Industries and Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce which called the move “a crucial leap forward”.

“Our city has identified reducing greenhouse gas emissions as a major reduction strategy, along with renewable energy, energy efficiency, EV infrastructure, green building and waste reduction,” says Jim Welte, executive director, Mill Valley Chamber.

“We hope this inspires more eco-friendly practices across the board”

“We’re thrilled to be the exclusive energy source for MVMF this year,” says Paul Huelskamp, CEO and co-founder of Moxion, which also powers events including Californian music festival BottleRock and TOUR PGA Championship.

“Moxion was born right here in Mill Valley, so it’s incredible to see the festival become a sustainability leader. We hope this inspires more eco-friendly practices across the board.”

Mill Valley Music Festival follows in the footsteps of Barcelona festival Cruïlla, which last year was powered solely by electricity from the grid.

Similarly, the main stage at Ireland’s Electric Picnic 2024 will be powered by the grid, while British band Massive Attack has announced an outdoor show powered by battery and solar power.

AGF (A Greener Future) recently hailed “significant areas of improvement” in festival sustainability after surveying more than 40 European events. The sustainability not-for-profit released its Festival Sustainability Report, comprising data analysis on mobility, food & drink, water & sanitation, power & fuel use, waste & recycling, and carbon emissions at events on the continent.

Last month, a range of industry figures shared their sustainability priorities for the live music business to mark Earth Day 2024.

 

News|05 Dec 2023

Massive Attack plan gig powered by 100% renewables

The outdoor concert in the band's hometown of Bristol will have the lowest carbon footprint of any concert of its size

Electric Picnic
News|05 Apr 2024

Electric Picnic’s main stage to be powered by renewables

In a UK and Ireland first, the Festival Republic-backed event will install mains power in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint

Scenes from Israel’s Supernova Sukkot festival
News|18 Nov 2023

Israel festival death toll raised by 100

Police now say that more than 360 people were killed and around 40 taken hostage in last month's massacre at the Supernova gathering

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany
News|12 Jan 2024

Germany’s culture energy fund prematurely axed

The €1 billion fund was set up to help institutions and organisers with increased energy bills until May 2024

Rock Station's location, next to one of Portugal's main transport hubs
News|24 Nov 2023

Lisbon to gain new 1,100-capacity music venue

With a preference for rock programming, Rock Station is modelled on legendary 80s club Rock Rendez Vous

