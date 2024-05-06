x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Tunbridge Wells Forum adds MVT levy

The venue, owned by MVT CEO Mark Davyd, is raising funds for the charity’s pipeline investment fund

By Lisa Henderson on 06 May 2024

Tunbridge Wells Forum

Tunbridge Wells Forum


Tunbridge Wells Forum in Kent, a 250-capacity venue owned by Music Venue Trust (MVT) CEO Mark Davyd, says it is becoming the first venue in the UK to introduce a grassroots ticket levy.

Throughout the month of May, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the MVT’s Pipeline Fund at no additional expense to customers.

“We have had a conversation here today at The Forum and with the positive government investigation into the support of all grassroots music activity along with the regular news on the arena situation in Manchester, we have decided to show just how easy it is to make this happen,” the venue wrote in a post on Instagram.

The levy, proposed by MVT and backed by artists and managers, was aimed at UK live music events above 5,000-capacity but The Forum says that “if a grassroots venue has the ability to make this work and give back to other venues in the UK, then the larger venues, arenas, stadiums and festivals can also do their bit for the cause”.

“The larger venues, arenas, stadiums and festivals can also do their bit”

A proposed levy could take three forms. A statutory levy imposed by government, an industry-mandated levy on all qualifying shows (which LIVE CEO Jon Collins pointed out might fall afoul of competition law) or a voluntary levy adopted by different artists, venues or promoters.

Recently, it was announced Alien Ant Farm and CKY had become the first American bands to add a £1 ticket levy to their UK tours – following in the footsteps of Enter Shikari.

Elsewhere, independent ticketing company Skiddle announced in October it would donate 50p of every ticket sold towards saving grassroots music venues, while taxi firm FREENOW pledged to donate £1 from every ride to the cause.

Ticketmaster introduced a Music Venue Trust charity upsell option, enabling fans to make direct contributions to MVT when purchasing tickets, and Halifax venue Piece Hall has also implemented a similar scheme.

Increased calls for a compulsory levy come after MVT revealed in its annual report that 2023 was the worst year for UK venue closures since its launch a decade ago, with 125 venues closing their doors – a rate of two per week – and 38% of members reporting a loss.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|05 Dec 2023

MVT lobbies for £1 ticket levy after Moles closure

The 220-cap Bath venue, which has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran and Oasis, has closed down due to rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis

News|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

Division across the live music sector marked today’s select committee inquiry, while calls for a mandatory ticket levy grow

News|22 Nov 2023

LIVE, MVT respond to chancellor’s Autumn Statement

UK trade organisations have welcomed Jeremy Hunt's confirmation of a 12-month extension to business rates relief

News|24 Jan 2024

‘Enough is enough’ on venue closures – MVT

The UK grassroots sector is losing two venues a week on average, according to the Music Venue Trust's latest annual report

News|19 Feb 2024

IQ 125 out now: Peter Schwenkow, MVT, Gulf States

The February issue also includes the full agenda for ILMC 36, an overview of festivals debuting in 2024 and a check-in with women on the road

Most Viewed Stories

news|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

news|02 May 2024

Live Nation’s Concert Week expands to 20 new countries

news|01 May 2024

Ticketing amendments rejected by House of Commons

news|03 May 2024

Live Nation posts record Q1, addresses DOJ lawsuit

news|03 May 2024

OVG sets revised Co-op Live opening date

news|01 May 2024

Kalorama festival to launch in Madrid

news|03 May 2024

Mexican music promoter shot dead at 42

news|01 May 2024

Lineups latest: Electric Picnic, Knotfest, Sziget

news|03 May 2024

David Gilmour confirms first UK dates since 2016

news|02 May 2024

2024 tours stack up: Janet Jackson, Blink-182, Slipknot

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|05 Dec 2023

MVT lobbies for £1 ticket levy after Moles closure

The 220-cap Bath venue, which has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran and Oasis, has closed down due to rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis

News|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

Division across the live music sector marked today’s select committee inquiry, while calls for a mandatory ticket levy grow

News|22 Nov 2023

LIVE, MVT respond to chancellor’s Autumn Statement

UK trade organisations have welcomed Jeremy Hunt's confirmation of a 12-month extension to business rates relief

News|24 Jan 2024

‘Enough is enough’ on venue closures – MVT

The UK grassroots sector is losing two venues a week on average, according to the Music Venue Trust's latest annual report

News|19 Feb 2024

IQ 125 out now: Peter Schwenkow, MVT, Gulf States

The February issue also includes the full agenda for ILMC 36, an overview of festivals debuting in 2024 and a check-in with women on the road

IQ Jobs Board

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE

Marketing OfficerA-Promotions (den Atelier)

LuxembourgFull TimeTBC

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE