Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

From Cirque du Soleil to Jurassic World, the second edition will delve into this multi-billion dollar sector

The Touring Entertainment Report (TER) 2024, a resource that puts the global business of touring theatre, shows and exhibitions in focus, is out now.

From Cirque du Soleil to Jurassic World, the second edition delves into this multi-billion dollar sector of the live entertainment industry.

The report follows the launch of Touring Entertainment LIVE, a new one-day event at ILMC that brought together the world’s top show and exhibition producers, rights holders, venue operators, and promoters.

The second annual Touring Entertainment Report, available to subscribers of IQ, includes:

Showstoppers – a showcase of some of the most innovative and exciting touring product

Key features on the most pressing issues facing the industry

Critical insight through interviews with top industry figures

Q&As with leading producers and creatives

Top tips for how to be more sustainable

A guide to the Middle East market

“It’s a fascinating time in the touring entertainment business,” says TER editor James Drury. “With increasing demand for content, growing numbers of productions, and imaginative new experiences hitting the road every year, it’s a dynamic and fast-moving business. But growth brings challenges, as we explore in this edition. From the lack of venue availability in Europe to creating more sustainable productions, we reveal top tips from experts on how to navigate some of the questions facing many companies.”

The Touring Entertainment Report 2024 is available exclusively to IQ subscribers in print or as a digital magazine. Subscribe now and view the full report.

A preview version of the Touring Entertainment Report 2024 is below.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.