x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

From Cirque du Soleil to Jurassic World, the second edition will delve into this multi-billion dollar sector

By IQ on 27 May 2024


The Touring Entertainment Report (TER) 2024, a resource that puts the global business of touring theatre, shows and exhibitions in focus, is out now.

From Cirque du Soleil to Jurassic World, the second edition delves into this multi-billion dollar sector of the live entertainment industry.

The report follows the launch of Touring Entertainment LIVE, a new one-day event at ILMC that brought together the world’s top show and exhibition producers, rights holders, venue operators, and promoters.

The second annual Touring Entertainment Report, available to subscribers of IQ, includes:

  • Showstoppers – a showcase of some of the most innovative and exciting touring product
  • Key features on the most pressing issues facing the industry
  • Critical insight through interviews with top industry figures
  • Q&As with leading producers and creatives
  • Top tips for how to be more sustainable
  • A guide to the Middle East market

“It’s a fascinating time in the touring entertainment business,” says TER editor James Drury. “With increasing demand for content, growing numbers of productions, and imaginative new experiences hitting the road every year, it’s a dynamic and fast-moving business. But growth brings challenges, as we explore in this edition. From the lack of venue availability in Europe to creating more sustainable productions, we reveal top tips from experts on how to navigate some of the questions facing many companies.”

The Touring Entertainment Report 2024 is available exclusively to IQ subscribers in print or as a digital magazineSubscribe now and view the full report.

A preview version of the Touring Entertainment Report 2024 is below.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|21 Feb 2024

Touring Entertainment LIVE programme complete

Leading executives from the world’s biggest and most successful touring shows and exhibitions will gather as part of ILMC 36

News|13 Dec 2023

Teo details the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024

Taking place in Paris early next year, the Pavilion will include two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions

The Netherlands' marquee festival, Lowlands
News|19 Jan 2024

ESNS 2024: Touring heads unpick ‘new normal’

Speakers from CAA, UTA, Mojo Concerts and FKP Scorpio discussed how the business can navigate any upcoming bumps in the road

News|21 Feb 2024

The Touring Business Handbook 2024 out now

IQ's new resource features information from experts in law, insurance, visas & immigration, accountancy & tax, royalties and currency exchange

Zurich, Switzerland, Chensiyuan
News|15 Mar 2024

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

Waterfront Festival will debut in Zurich from 11-20 July with acts such as Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua and the Gipsy Kings

Most Viewed Stories

news|23 May 2024

DOJ sues Live Nation over alleged ‘monopoly’

news|22 May 2024

Madonna’s Celebration Tour grosses $227.2 million

news|23 May 2024

More than 40 UK festivals cancelled for 2024

news|23 May 2024

Promoter Chris Wareing departs AEG Presents UK

news|24 May 2024

Live Nation fires back at DOJ antitrust lawsuit

news|23 May 2024

Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

news|24 May 2024

ATC Group revenues soar 156% post Sandbag deal

news|24 May 2024

Swift’s Euro trek collects attendance records

news|24 May 2024

Dubai’s first mega festival ‘sets new benchmark’

news|24 May 2024

Move Concerts talks management growth, ’24 tours

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|21 Feb 2024

Touring Entertainment LIVE programme complete

Leading executives from the world’s biggest and most successful touring shows and exhibitions will gather as part of ILMC 36

News|13 Dec 2023

Teo details the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024

Taking place in Paris early next year, the Pavilion will include two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions

The Netherlands' marquee festival, Lowlands
News|19 Jan 2024

ESNS 2024: Touring heads unpick ‘new normal’

Speakers from CAA, UTA, Mojo Concerts and FKP Scorpio discussed how the business can navigate any upcoming bumps in the road

News|21 Feb 2024

The Touring Business Handbook 2024 out now

IQ's new resource features information from experts in law, insurance, visas & immigration, accountancy & tax, royalties and currency exchange

Zurich, Switzerland, Chensiyuan
News|15 Mar 2024

ACT Entertainment to launch new Swiss festival

Waterfront Festival will debut in Zurich from 11-20 July with acts such as Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua and the Gipsy Kings

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K