Timberlake extends tour after 1m+ ticket sales

The singer has added a further nine dates to his first outing in five years, 2024's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake has added nine final dates to his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour after ticket sales for the run topped one million.

The Live Nation-produced outing, which launched in Vancouver, BC, on 29 April, will see the singer-songwriter perform more than 85 concerts in over 55 cities across North America and Europe in his first tour in five years.

It will land in Europe in the summer for multiple stops in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and France, before returning to the US and Canada in the autumn.

Additional nights have been added at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center (11 October), Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (28 October), Xcel Energy Center in St Paul (31 October), Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (12 November), New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center (25 November), the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City (2 December), INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita (8 December), St Louis’ Enterprise Center (19 December) and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, where the tour will conclude on 20 December.

The 43-year-old American’s previous trek, 2018-19’s The Man of the Woods Tour, was attended by a total of 1.75 million people, grossing US$226.3 million at the box office from 115 concerts.

The full list of remaining tour dates is as follows:

NORTH AMERICA – SPRING/SUMMER

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

EUROPE/UK – SUMMER 2024

Fri Jul 26 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków

Sat Jul 27 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków

Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena – SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 31 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 04 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 12 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 26 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT

Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena

NORTH AMERICA – AUTUMN/WINTER

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Oct 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 31 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Nov 12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Mon Nov 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Dec 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Dec 08 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Dec 10 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Dec 19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Dec 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – NEW SHOW

