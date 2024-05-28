x

news

The Black Keys cancel entire North American tour

The duo plan to announce a more "intimate" set of US & Canada shows after pulling the plug on their 31-date arena run

By James Hanley on 28 May 2024

The Black Keys


image © Larry Niehues

The Black Keys have cancelled their entire North American arena tour, scheduled for later this year.

The American duo – Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – were due to embark on the Live Nation-produced, 31-date International Players Tour, kicking off at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 17 September.

It was also slated to visit venues such as Kia Forum in Los Angeles, New York’s Madison Square Garden and the United Center in Chicago, as well as stops at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Columbus’ Nationwide Arena in their native Ohio.

However, amid rumours of poor sales and complaints about high ticket prices, the CAA-represented band say they plan to reconfigure the run as a more “intimate experience”, with a revised set of tour dates to be announced in the near future.

“We have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience”

“The band wants to assure everyone that Dan and Patrick are alive and well,” says a statement on behalf of the pair. “Following the recent run of shows in the UK and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.

“Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.

“Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

In other gig news, Nicki Minaj’s 25 May concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live, which was called off at the last minute following her arrest at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, will now take place on 3 June.

 

