TEG stages Australia’s ‘biggest beach party ever’

Headlined by DJ Fisher, Queensland's Out 2 Lunch Festival was attended by 30,000 fans and generated A$50m for the local economy

By James Hanley on 10 May 2024

Out 2 Lunch Festival


TEG Live has made history by hosting “the biggest beach party ever staged in Australia”, with a sold-out 30,000-cap hometown show by DJ Fisher.

The Australian promoter, which organised the inaugural Out 2 Lunch Festival on Coolangatta Beach, Gold Coast, says the Queensland-only 4 May event injected more than A$50 million (€31m) into the local economy.

More than 200 local businesses were involved in the planning and delivery of the festival, which created more than 2,000 jobs, while accommodation was sold out across the Gold Coast.

“TEG is delighted with the inaugural Out 2 Lunch Festival, and it was great to see the economic impact that the Festival had on the local community,” says TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones. “This was no easy feat, as the planning and logistics required to deliver the Event were extraordinary, particularly as this was the very first time this many people attended a staged event on Coolangatta Beach.

“We would like to sincerely thank Team Fisher, the City of Gold Coast, the World Surf League, Southern Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce, Coolangatta and Greenmount Surf Life Saving Clubs and the many, many other Partners and Stakeholders who helped TEG bring this epic event to life.”

“Belinda comes to TEG with a proven track record working with global brands across local and international markets”

At Fisher and his wife Chloe’s request, $1 from every ticket sold was donated to the Starlight Foundation. A further $20 donation was required for the Pink Elephants Support Network for those punters attending via guestlist or complimentary tickets. In total, $35,320 was raised for the Starlight Foundation and Pink Elephants Support Network.

In addition, TEG has announced the appointment of Belinda Shaw, who will succeed the long-serving Sandra Rouse as the group’s chief financial officer. Shaw brings more than 25 years of senior experience and was most recently CFO at Boral, Australia’s largest vertically-integrated construction materials company.

“Belinda comes to TEG with a proven track record working with global brands across local and international markets, and her in-depth knowledge and experience will be key to the role as we continue to drive growth,” adds Jones. “I warmly welcome Belinda to TEG and look forward to working alongside her.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Sandra for her enormous contribution over the past 13 years. During that time, Sandra has supported the business through impressive growth, changes in ownership, a pandemic, acquisitions in multiple countries and the list keeps going. I feel privileged to have had Sandra on the team and have the utmost respect for her commitment, leadership, and contributions at TEG.

“Sandra will be moving into a new role in the business where her intimate knowledge of the Operations and landscape will drive a number of important initiatives across strategy, M&A and operations.”

 

