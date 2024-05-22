x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

TCE & Broadwick Live team to launch Brooklyn venue

The 5,000-cap Brooklyn Storehouse is the first major project of the companies' newly formed transatlantic partnership

By James Hanley on 22 May 2024

Brooklyn Storehouse


Independent live music firms TCE Presents and Broadwick Live have unveiled collaborative venue Brooklyn Storehouse in the US as the first major project of their newly formed transatlantic partnership.

The 5,000-cap space will open this month at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and will be continuously reconfigured and transformed to create a “wide array of spatial environments” and welcome “innovative and dynamic shows at the intersection of arts, music and culture”.

Confirmed upcoming gigs at the New York venue include Justice, Charlotte de Witte and Eric Prdyz, with more shows slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

“As a native New Yorker, born in the boroughs, creating something at this scale in this location, that will bring jobs and world class culture into the heart of Brooklyn, is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” says TCE Presents founder Rob Toma. “As independents, Broadwick and TCE have shared a similar approach in looking to create incredible experiences in iconic locations, and I believe our partnership will develop spaces that set a new standard across Pan America.”

Broadwick and TCE Presents say they share “a commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and experiences in spaces that merge industrial heritage with creative innovation”.

“We are committed to repurposing industrial spaces in an unexpected way that honours their past and creates lasting value for local areas and communities”

“We are committed to repurposing industrial spaces in an unexpected way that honours their past and creates lasting value for local areas and communities,” adds Luke Huxham, director – development & place at Broadwick Group. “The Brooklyn Navy Yard has a history that dates back to 1801, and we couldn’t be prouder to contribute to its legacy, working in partnership with The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to generate jobs and economic impact for the city.

“Brooklyn Storehouse is an impressive hybrid home for culture. The top goal of our development is that it becomes a global institution and urban landmark. We strive to provide visitors with a broad range of experiences and content that will stick with them on an emotional level.”

Since being established in the UK in 2010, Broadwick has acquired 30-plus venues and entertainment spaces, selling in excess of one million tickets per year. It has developed cultural brands including Printworks London, Drumsheds, Depot Mayfield, Magazine and Field Day, while also venturing outside music into immersion art exhibitions, fashion shows, corporate events, filming and celebrations.

TCE Presents has been a major player in New York nightlife over the past decade, pioneering large-scale events under a portfolio of event brands led by the house and techno-focused Teksupport. It produces more than 150 shows per year.

Broadwick and TCE Presents are also supported by Rockstar Games, which is a strategic investment partner in Broadwick, and collaborates with TCE Presents on an array of events, as well as the Circoloco Records music label.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|14 Dec 2023

Estonian venue closure prompts trade body launch

'The only appropriate response is to truly collectivise and come together... so live music and club culture can exist and thrive in Estonia"

News|05 Mar 2024

ILMC 36: The Venue’s Venue: New Frontiers

Experts from Live Nation, Co-op Live, D. Live and ASM Global explored the eruption of new and forthcoming venues

News|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

Sobeys Stadium, Toronto
News|08 Dec 2023

Feldman Agency to launch open-air venue in Toronto

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium (9,000-capacity) will open in May 2024 for concerts with "some of the biggest names in music and entertainment"

News|23 Feb 2024

Team Kilimanjaro Live for Futures Forum keynote

Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day will take to the stage for the final session of the day at the 1 March conference

Most Viewed Stories

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|17 May 2024

Viagogo agrees to website changes after EU action

|20 May 2024

Covid pandemic – once in a generation?

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|14 Dec 2023

Estonian venue closure prompts trade body launch

'The only appropriate response is to truly collectivise and come together... so live music and club culture can exist and thrive in Estonia"

News|05 Mar 2024

ILMC 36: The Venue’s Venue: New Frontiers

Experts from Live Nation, Co-op Live, D. Live and ASM Global explored the eruption of new and forthcoming venues

News|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

Sobeys Stadium, Toronto
News|08 Dec 2023

Feldman Agency to launch open-air venue in Toronto

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium (9,000-capacity) will open in May 2024 for concerts with "some of the biggest names in music and entertainment"

News|23 Feb 2024

Team Kilimanjaro Live for Futures Forum keynote

Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day will take to the stage for the final session of the day at the 1 March conference

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K