TCE & Broadwick Live team to launch Brooklyn venue

The 5,000-cap Brooklyn Storehouse is the first major project of the companies' newly formed transatlantic partnership

Independent live music firms TCE Presents and Broadwick Live have unveiled collaborative venue Brooklyn Storehouse in the US as the first major project of their newly formed transatlantic partnership.

The 5,000-cap space will open this month at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and will be continuously reconfigured and transformed to create a “wide array of spatial environments” and welcome “innovative and dynamic shows at the intersection of arts, music and culture”.

Confirmed upcoming gigs at the New York venue include Justice, Charlotte de Witte and Eric Prdyz, with more shows slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

“As a native New Yorker, born in the boroughs, creating something at this scale in this location, that will bring jobs and world class culture into the heart of Brooklyn, is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” says TCE Presents founder Rob Toma. “As independents, Broadwick and TCE have shared a similar approach in looking to create incredible experiences in iconic locations, and I believe our partnership will develop spaces that set a new standard across Pan America.”

Broadwick and TCE Presents say they share “a commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and experiences in spaces that merge industrial heritage with creative innovation”.

“We are committed to repurposing industrial spaces in an unexpected way that honours their past and creates lasting value for local areas and communities,” adds Luke Huxham, director – development & place at Broadwick Group. “The Brooklyn Navy Yard has a history that dates back to 1801, and we couldn’t be prouder to contribute to its legacy, working in partnership with The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to generate jobs and economic impact for the city.

“Brooklyn Storehouse is an impressive hybrid home for culture. The top goal of our development is that it becomes a global institution and urban landmark. We strive to provide visitors with a broad range of experiences and content that will stick with them on an emotional level.”

Since being established in the UK in 2010, Broadwick has acquired 30-plus venues and entertainment spaces, selling in excess of one million tickets per year. It has developed cultural brands including Printworks London, Drumsheds, Depot Mayfield, Magazine and Field Day, while also venturing outside music into immersion art exhibitions, fashion shows, corporate events, filming and celebrations.

TCE Presents has been a major player in New York nightlife over the past decade, pioneering large-scale events under a portfolio of event brands led by the house and techno-focused Teksupport. It produces more than 150 shows per year.

Broadwick and TCE Presents are also supported by Rockstar Games, which is a strategic investment partner in Broadwick, and collaborates with TCE Presents on an array of events, as well as the Circoloco Records music label.

