Taylor Swift ‘could have sold out 14 Paris shows’

AEG Presents France chief Arnaud Meersseman says Taylor Swift could have sold out 14 dates in Paris as the pop superstar launched her European tour in the city.

Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour last night (9 May) with the first of four consecutive nights at the 42,000-cap Paris La Défense Arena.

The 34-year-old, who included seven tracks from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the 45-song setlist, will return to France from 2-3 June for two shows at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium following stops in Sweden, Portugal and Spain. AEG is co-promoting the French concerts with Taylor Swift Touring, and Meersseman says demand far exceeded the number of tickets available.

“We could have filled 12 or 14 La Défense Arena without any problem, we could have had two or three additional stadiums in Lyon,” he tells France Inter. “She is an extraordinary artist: we sold almost 250,000 tickets between the four dates and the two Lyon dates.”

Swift has made only fleeting visits to France in the past, with her most recent concert in the country being her one-off City of Lover performance at Olympia in Paris in September 2019, which was filmed for a TV special. Prior to that, she played Zenith de Paris on her 2011 Speak Now World Tour.

“I have never seen an artist reach these levels”

“She had done a Zenith in 2011 and an Olympia in 2019,” notes Meersseman. “She has not played in France since she reached these heights so we are discovering the show.

“An artist who plays for three and a half hours a night, four nights in a row without a break, I have never seen that in my entire career. She reaches a level which combines music, media presence, the political side and then there is this runaway effect the more we talk about her the more she grows and the more she grows the more we talk about her. I have never seen an artist reach these levels.”

The French shows were almost two years in the making, explains Meersseman, who says organisers had to work around the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.

“It turns out that there is no Stade de France available, the same for La Défense Arena so the tour was slightly adjusted,” he says. “She postponed the start of her tour a little to integrate Paris and to be able to do La Défense Arena.”

Last year, The Eras Tour became the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Its European trek is due to finish with five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium between 15-20 August, before heading back to North America.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.