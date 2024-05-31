x

news

Secret Garden Party unveils wellness & family fest

Seven-day camping event Wild Meadows is set to premiere at the SGP site in Cambridgeshire in August this year

By James Hanley on 31 May 2024


The team behind the UK’s Secret Garden Party (SGP) are premiering a new seven-day wellness and family camping festival.

Wild Meadows will debut from 5-11 August at the SGP site in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. As well as music, Wild Meadows will feature a programme of activities including crafting, woodland skills, and games, while the Herb Garden Wellness experience will offer sound healing, yoga, breath work, meditation and workshops.

Weekend and day tickets are also available alongside full week passes.

It is the second event to be announced by SGP in 2024 so far, with the flagship festival due to return from 25-28 July. An invite-only gathering, Mistress Mary, is also in the works for September.

“We are excited to welcome old and new Gardeners alike to rediscover our beautiful site with fresh eyes, their families and their friends”

“We are excited to welcome old and new Gardeners alike to rediscover our beautiful site with fresh eyes, their families and their friends, in a wholesome camping adventure sprinkled with Secret Garden Party magic,” says SGP founder Fred Fellowes.

The launch of Wild Meadows continues a notable shift towards health-focused events within the UK business, with festivals such as Oxfordshire’s Wilderness providing wellness and lakeside spa experiences.

SGP revealed earlier this month, meanwhile, that it is foregoing big-name headliners for 2024 in favour of nurturing grassroots acts after signing up to independent collective Chai Wallahs’ Drop a Headliner campaign. It is also replacing its main stage with several smaller, more intimate venues.

The lineup for Secret Garden Party: Roots features more than 350 artists including Unkle, Crystal Fighters, Chinchilla, Franky Wah, Carly Wilford, Adelphi Music Factory, Jakkob, Omega Nebula, Technobrass and TC & The Groove.

 

News|28 Mar 2024

Best Kept Secret festival targets next generation

Festival director Maurits Westerik speaks to IQ ahead of the landmark tenth edition of the Dutch gathering

The Great Escape 2018
News|28 Feb 2024

The Great Escape unveils first speakers for 2024

The UK music industry event returns to Brighton from 15-18 May with speakers including Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and NTIA chair Sacha Lord

News|10 May 2024

TEG stages Australia’s ‘biggest beach party ever’

Headlined by DJ Fisher, Queensland's Out 2 Lunch Festival was attended by 30,000 fans and generated A$50m for the local economy

News|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

News|18 Apr 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup

Set for Switzerland from 5-20 July, artists will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and Janelle Monáe

