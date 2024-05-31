Secret Garden Party unveils wellness & family fest

Seven-day camping event Wild Meadows is set to premiere at the SGP site in Cambridgeshire in August this year

The team behind the UK’s Secret Garden Party (SGP) are premiering a new seven-day wellness and family camping festival.

Wild Meadows will debut from 5-11 August at the SGP site in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. As well as music, Wild Meadows will feature a programme of activities including crafting, woodland skills, and games, while the Herb Garden Wellness experience will offer sound healing, yoga, breath work, meditation and workshops.

Weekend and day tickets are also available alongside full week passes.

It is the second event to be announced by SGP in 2024 so far, with the flagship festival due to return from 25-28 July. An invite-only gathering, Mistress Mary, is also in the works for September.

“We are excited to welcome old and new Gardeners alike to rediscover our beautiful site with fresh eyes, their families and their friends, in a wholesome camping adventure sprinkled with Secret Garden Party magic,” says SGP founder Fred Fellowes.

The launch of Wild Meadows continues a notable shift towards health-focused events within the UK business, with festivals such as Oxfordshire’s Wilderness providing wellness and lakeside spa experiences.

SGP revealed earlier this month, meanwhile, that it is foregoing big-name headliners for 2024 in favour of nurturing grassroots acts after signing up to independent collective Chai Wallahs’ Drop a Headliner campaign. It is also replacing its main stage with several smaller, more intimate venues.

The lineup for Secret Garden Party: Roots features more than 350 artists including Unkle, Crystal Fighters, Chinchilla, Franky Wah, Carly Wilford, Adelphi Music Factory, Jakkob, Omega Nebula, Technobrass and TC & The Groove.

