Report demands greater support for Oz festivals

A senate inquiry has concluded that government assistance is required to rescue Australia's crisis-hit festival sector

A senate inquiry into Australia’s national cultural policy has called for greater support for the country’s crisis-hit festival sector, amid mounting cancellations.

NSW’s Return to Rio became the latest event to call off its 2024 edition last week, citing a 529% rise in police and medical costs, following in the footsteps of the likes of Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Falls. Other casualties have included Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays.

The authors of the interim report are pleading with the Albanese government to provide an arts support package in next week’s federal budget as businesses struggles to cope with rapidly rising overheads.

“The arts in Australia are being crunched in the cost of living crisis and they need support in Tuesday’s Federal Budget,” says senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Greens spokesperson for the arts, who chaired the inquiry. “The senate has heard compelling evidence that the government should step in to mitigate the rapidly rising cost of overheads, like insurance premiums, particularly for those small, medium and local Australian music and arts festivals.”

“This is not just about the big name, corporate backed festivals, but more importantly, it’s about supporting local and independent festivals”

She continues: “This is not just about the big name, corporate backed festivals, but more importantly, it’s about supporting local and independent festivals.”

More than one-third of Australian festivals lost money in the 2022-2023 financial year, according to a recent report from Creative Australia, while over 40 have been cancelled, postponed, or evacuated due to heat, fires, rain or floods over the past decade.

“Live performance events bring significant economic benefits that flow through to jobs in hospitality, tourism, trades and other sectors,” adds Hanson-Young. “This would be a minor budget measure that would make a significant difference. I am hopeful that the government will respond to the needs of the sector in next week’s budget.”

