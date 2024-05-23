x

news

Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

The Alter Art-promoted festival has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to organisers struggling to secure a site

By Lisa Henderson on 23 May 2024


image © Kraków Live

Polish festival Kraków Live has been called off for a second consecutive year due to organisers failing to secure a site.

Promoter Alter Art, which also organises Open’er and Orange Warsaw, announced in 2022 that Kraków Live would move from its longtime home, the Polish Aviation Museum, for the 2023 edition.

Last year’s event was ultimately cancelled, with organisers promising a “new formula and location” for 2024.

“We will inform you about the location and format of the next editions as soon as possible”

But it was recently announced that this year’s instalment would also not take place as organisers were “unable to provide and create a new festival space that would enable the implementation of the Kraków Live Festival at the appropriate level and scale,” according to a statement.

“We hope that the Krakow Live Festival, which has been an important element on the cultural map of the city, Poland and Europe for many years, will return in the new Krakow reality in 2025,” it continues. “We will inform you about the location and format of the next editions as soon as possible.”

Kraków Live, known as Coke Live Festival until 2013, has taken place at the Polish Aviation Museum in Kraków since 2007.

The two-day event has hosted stars such as Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lewis Capaldi and The Chemical Brothers, and typically attracts 60,000 people each year.

 

Piletilevi Group
News|01 May 2024

Estonia’s Piletilevi Group acquires Polish ticketers

The Group says it is now the second-largest ticket sales company in the Polish market and the largest player in Central Europe

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|12 Mar 2024

Live Nation extends On the Road Again initiative

The scheme is set to continue after delivering tens of millions of dollars in extra earnings to club artists and crew

News|04 Apr 2024

Jay-Z’s Made In America cancelled again

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

News|08 Feb 2024

Lech the good times roll: Poland market report

Poland appears to be on the brink of a new era. However, some tricky obstacles have made that path more complex to navigate, as IQ reports

News|21 Dec 2023

Fests ’24: Eurockéennes, Gent Jazz, Mallorca Live

Catch up on the latest acts booked for next year's season by festivals including OpenAir St Gallen, Zurich OpenAir and MetalDays

