Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

Polish festival Kraków Live has been called off for a second consecutive year due to organisers failing to secure a site.

Promoter Alter Art, which also organises Open’er and Orange Warsaw, announced in 2022 that Kraków Live would move from its longtime home, the Polish Aviation Museum, for the 2023 edition.

Last year’s event was ultimately cancelled, with organisers promising a “new formula and location” for 2024.

“We will inform you about the location and format of the next editions as soon as possible”

But it was recently announced that this year’s instalment would also not take place as organisers were “unable to provide and create a new festival space that would enable the implementation of the Kraków Live Festival at the appropriate level and scale,” according to a statement.

“We hope that the Krakow Live Festival, which has been an important element on the cultural map of the city, Poland and Europe for many years, will return in the new Krakow reality in 2025,” it continues. “We will inform you about the location and format of the next editions as soon as possible.”

Kraków Live, known as Coke Live Festival until 2013, has taken place at the Polish Aviation Museum in Kraków since 2007.

The two-day event has hosted stars such as Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lewis Capaldi and The Chemical Brothers, and typically attracts 60,000 people each year.

