x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New Orleans Jazz Fest pulls in half a million fans

Starring the Rolling Stones, the 2024 edition drew the second biggest attendance in the US festival's 50-plus-year history

By James Hanley on 10 May 2024

New Orleans Jazz Fest


image © sailn/Flickr

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival drew the second largest attendance in the event’s history, according to organisers.

Boosted by an additional day and a long-awaited headline performance by the Rolling Stones, the US festival pulled in half a million people across two four-day weekends to rank behind only the 2001 edition, which was attended by 600,000. Last year’s festival attracted 460,000 fans.

First held in 1970, the Jazz Fest featured over 5,000 musicians across 14 stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course from 25-28 April and 2-5 May, averaging crowds of over 60,000 per day.

It was a case of third time being the charm for the Stones, who previously had to cancel their appearances at the event in both 2019 and 2021. Other artists to appear included Foo Fighters, The Killers, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Chris Stapleton, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Hozier and Jon Batiste.

“This year’s festival presented as plainly as ever the beauty of Jazz Fest”

“This year’s festival presented as plainly as ever the beauty of Jazz Fest,” says Quint Davis, producer and director of the event, as per AP. “Watching the Rolling Stones perform with New Orleans and Louisiana stars Irma Thomas and Dwayne Dopsie was to witness the power of the festival to demonstrate the connection of our culture to some of the greatest music of our time.”

Also on the bill were the likes of Queen Latifah, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, Bonnie Raitt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Joe Bonamassa and the Beach Boys.

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place from 24 April to 4 May.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Jan 2024

US fest lineups: Gov Ball, New Orleans, MJF Miami

With Coachella's lineup dropping earlier this week, it has been a busy few days for festival announcements in the US

News|07 Mar 2024

Thousands flock to first Montreux Jazz Fest Miami

The latest spin-off of the legendary Swiss festival premiered from 1-3 March at 1,500-cap waterfront venue The Hangar

News|10 Jan 2024

DHP Family welcomed 1.5 million fans in 2023

Highlights at the company's venues included special anniversary runs at London's The Garage and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham

News|06 May 2024

Madonna plays biggest-ever show to 1.6 million fans

The free concert at Copacabana Beach in Brazil wrapped up Madonna's Celebration world tour

Tinder comes to Splendour in the Grass
News|10 Apr 2024

Only half of Australia’s festivals profitable, says new report

Creative Australia's first-of-its-kind report arrives in the wake of a rapidly diminishing 2024/25 festival season

Most Viewed Stories

news|07 May 2024

Travis Scott unveils 2024 European tour

news|06 May 2024

Lovers & Friends Festival cancelled last minute

feature|07 May 2024

Our House… Behind the scenes of The 1975’s tour

news|09 May 2024

Private equity & live music: Who owns what?

news|06 May 2024

Madonna plays biggest-ever show to 1.6 million fans

news|08 May 2024

SXSW expands to Europe with London edition

news|08 May 2024

Eventim warning after hackers target Eras tickets

news|10 May 2024

Israel protests shroud Eurovision final build-up

news|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

news|08 May 2024

Malaysia’s Good Vibes returns after The 1975 furore

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|19 Jan 2024

US fest lineups: Gov Ball, New Orleans, MJF Miami

With Coachella's lineup dropping earlier this week, it has been a busy few days for festival announcements in the US

News|07 Mar 2024

Thousands flock to first Montreux Jazz Fest Miami

The latest spin-off of the legendary Swiss festival premiered from 1-3 March at 1,500-cap waterfront venue The Hangar

News|10 Jan 2024

DHP Family welcomed 1.5 million fans in 2023

Highlights at the company's venues included special anniversary runs at London's The Garage and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham

News|06 May 2024

Madonna plays biggest-ever show to 1.6 million fans

The free concert at Copacabana Beach in Brazil wrapped up Madonna's Celebration world tour

Tinder comes to Splendour in the Grass
News|10 Apr 2024

Only half of Australia’s festivals profitable, says new report

Creative Australia's first-of-its-kind report arrives in the wake of a rapidly diminishing 2024/25 festival season

IQ Jobs Board

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE