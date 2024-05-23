x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

More than 40 UK festivals cancelled for 2024

"We are witnessing the steady erosion of one of the UK’s most successful and culturally significant industries"

By Lisa Henderson on 23 May 2024

John Rostron, AIF

John Rostron, AIF


More than 40 UK festivals have been postponed, cancelled or shut down in 2024, according to a new report from the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF).

Bradford’s Challenge Festival is the latest casualty, with the free event axed just days before it was scheduled due to “unrealistic demands” being placed on the organisers.

In the past five years alone, 172 festivals in the UK have disappeared, according to AIF, the UK’s leading not-for-profit festival trade association.

Of those, 96 events were lost due to Covid-19, 36 were lost throughout 2023, and 40 have been lost since the start of the year.

El Dorado, Pennfest, Connect Music Festival110 Above FestivalNASS Festival, Leopollooza, Long Division, BluedotBarn On The Farm and Splendour are among this year’s losses, with the majority of organisers blaming a significant increase in operational costs.

AIF has warned that without intervention, the country will see over 100 festivals disappear in 2024 due to unpredictable rising costs.

“The speed of festival casualties in 2024 shows no sign of slowing”

In response to the crisis, the trade association has launched a campaign called Five Percent For Festivals that aims to inform festivalgoers about the problems that organisers have faced over the last five years, encouraging them to contact their MPs to lobby for a VAT reduction on tickets.

It states that temporary support from the UK Government – lowering VAT from 20 per cent to five per cent on ticket sales for the next three years – is all that’s needed to give festival promoters the space they need to rebuild.

“The speed of festival casualties in 2024 shows no sign of slowing,” says AIF CEO John Rostron said. “We are witnessing the steady erosion of one of the UK’s most successful and culturally significant industries not because of a lack of demand from the public but because of unpredictable, unsustainable supply chain costs and market fluctuations.”

“In asking for a temporary reduction in VAT related to ticket sales, we have provided the government with a considered, targeted and sensible solution, which would save this important sector. We need action now.”

Challenges are being felt by festivals of all sizes across Europe, with FKP Scorpio’s Stephan Thanscheidt recently telling IQ that it “has become very challenging to promote festivals in a way that keeps pushing things forward and is economically viable.”

Read the full 2024 festival preview, which also features Christof Huber (Gadget, Yourope) and Jim King (AEG Presents), here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|23 Feb 2024

Two more UK festivals cancelled

Leicestershire's 110 Above Festival and Edinburgh's Connect are the latest events to fall by the wayside in 2024

Justin Bieber headlined Big Slap 2022
News|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

Live Nation/WME's Lollapalooza Stockholm and All Things Live's Big Slap will not take place in 2024, which will see a host of new events

News|29 Jan 2024

Slovenia’s MetalDays cancelled for 2024

Organisers of the heavy metal fest have switched their attention to next year due to the fallout from 2023's flood-hit edition

We Are Fstvl 2016
News|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

The London dance music festival, which was scheduled for next month, has been called off by local officials on health and safety grounds

Most Viewed Stories

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|22 May 2024

Live Nation talks DoJ, all-in pricing, festivals

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|21 May 2024

Runway Artists: ‘Popular culture isn’t shaped by ageing white men’

news|22 May 2024

Madonna’s Celebration Tour grosses $227.2 million

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|21 May 2024

Timberlake extends tour after 1m+ ticket sales

news|20 May 2024

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|23 Feb 2024

Two more UK festivals cancelled

Leicestershire's 110 Above Festival and Edinburgh's Connect are the latest events to fall by the wayside in 2024

Justin Bieber headlined Big Slap 2022
News|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

Live Nation/WME's Lollapalooza Stockholm and All Things Live's Big Slap will not take place in 2024, which will see a host of new events

News|29 Jan 2024

Slovenia’s MetalDays cancelled for 2024

Organisers of the heavy metal fest have switched their attention to next year due to the fallout from 2023's flood-hit edition

We Are Fstvl 2016
News|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

The London dance music festival, which was scheduled for next month, has been called off by local officials on health and safety grounds

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K