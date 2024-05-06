x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lovers & Friends Festival cancelled last minute

The Live Nation-promoted event was pulled less than 15 hours before it was due to open because of "dangerous weather"

By Lisa Henderson on 06 May 2024

Usher was a headliner of Lovers & Friends Festival 2024

Usher was a headliner of Lovers & Friends Festival 2024


image © Flickr/Tony Felgueiras

US festival Lovers & Friends was cancelled less than 15 hours before it was scheduled to begin due to “dangerous weather”.

Promoted by Live Nation, the one-day festival was supposed to kick off on midday Saturday (4 May) in Las Vegas, US, with headlining sets from Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys.

However, an overnight statement from organisers said they had been “monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday,” but decided it was too unsafe after advice from public officials and the National Weather Service, which warned of high winds and “gusts potentially more than 60 mph.”

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have travelled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months,” the statement said. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Ja Rule, Ashanti, Gwen Stefani, Monica, Brandy, Nas, M.I.A., Snoop Dogg, Ciara and Ludacris were also featured on the 90s-centric lineup.

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have travelled from all over the world”

Tickets ranged from $325 (€302) to $695 (€645). Organisers said those who purchased tickets through official channels will receive a refund within 30 days.

Since launching in 2020, Friends & Lovers Festival has experienced its fair share of upsets. When it was first announced in 2020, several artists on its lineup denied their involvement. That year’s event was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival finally debuted in Vegas in 2022 but three attendees later sued organisers, claiming they failed to provide adequate safety and security measures when rumours of gunfire at the event caused them to be trampled in a stampede. The case is still pending.

Lovers & Friends is the latest festival impacted by extreme weather, following the recent cancellation of California’s Sol Blume.

In the US, adverse weather coverage has “increased significantly” in the last five years, according to Jeff Torda from Higginbotham. Backing this point, a recent Billboard article claimed premiums in North America had tripled in recent years.

The latest edition of ILMC also saw industry leaders discussing ways to cope with the impact of weather on festivals and open-air live music events.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|22 Mar 2024

Paléo Festival booker toasts 21-minute sellout

In an interview with IQ, Dany Hassenstein speaks about the Swiss event's triumphant onsale and future ambitions

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|04 Apr 2024

Jay-Z’s Made In America cancelled again

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Justin Bieber headlined Big Slap 2022
News|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

Live Nation/WME's Lollapalooza Stockholm and All Things Live's Big Slap will not take place in 2024, which will see a host of new events

Most Viewed Stories

news|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

news|02 May 2024

Live Nation’s Concert Week expands to 20 new countries

news|01 May 2024

Ticketing amendments rejected by House of Commons

news|03 May 2024

Live Nation posts record Q1, addresses DOJ lawsuit

news|03 May 2024

OVG sets revised Co-op Live opening date

news|01 May 2024

Kalorama festival to launch in Madrid

news|03 May 2024

Mexican music promoter shot dead at 42

news|01 May 2024

Lineups latest: Electric Picnic, Knotfest, Sziget

news|03 May 2024

David Gilmour confirms first UK dates since 2016

news|02 May 2024

2024 tours stack up: Janet Jackson, Blink-182, Slipknot

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|22 Mar 2024

Paléo Festival booker toasts 21-minute sellout

In an interview with IQ, Dany Hassenstein speaks about the Swiss event's triumphant onsale and future ambitions

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|04 Apr 2024

Jay-Z’s Made In America cancelled again

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Justin Bieber headlined Big Slap 2022
News|13 Dec 2023

Two major Swedish festivals cancelled

Live Nation/WME's Lollapalooza Stockholm and All Things Live's Big Slap will not take place in 2024, which will see a host of new events

IQ Jobs Board

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE

Marketing OfficerA-Promotions (den Atelier)

LuxembourgFull TimeTBC

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE