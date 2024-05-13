LIVE hires Ross Patel as green impact consultant

"This new role will see Ross leading and further amplifying the work of LIVE Green and helping us in our mission"

UK live music business trade body LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) has announced the appointment of Ross Patel as its first green impact consultant.

The Whole Entertainment co-founder and CEO, who joined the Music Managers Forum as a board member in 2021 to help advocate for climate action, will be tasked with leading the initiatives of LIVE Green, the organisation’s expert group on sustainability issues.

Patel will be responsible for facilitating cooperation across the organisation’s membership, while ensuring knowledge sharing and support can be provided to help sector-wide efforts. They will work closely in their new role with LIVE CEO Jon Collins.

“We have worked with Ross for some time now in various capacities and have always been impressed with their energy, knowledge and commitment to sustainability issues,” says Collins. “This new role will see Ross leading and further amplifying the work of LIVE Green and helping us in our mission to green the live music sector as quickly, fairly and effectively as possible.”

Patel is also chief strategy officer at UMA Entertainment Group, whose projects include EarthAid Live and HERO The App and who oversaw the curation of the 2201 UMA x COP26 event in Glasgow.

In addition, they co-founded and held the position of operations director at London based creative marketing agency, Sweetshop Media, whose clients include Nokia, Oppo, Ellesse, Bondly/Forj, and Sam Branson.

“My role as an MMF board member and representative within the LIVE Green group has very fortunately given me the opportunity to work closely with the brilliant LIVE team over the past couple of years,” adds Patel. “I’m excited to continue the work I’ve been doing on sustainable touring and green clauses for live booking contracts, now in a formal capacity.”

A range of industry figures recently shared their sustainability priorities for the live music business to mark Earth Day 2024.

