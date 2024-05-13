x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

LIVE hires Ross Patel as green impact consultant

"This new role will see Ross leading and further amplifying the work of LIVE Green and helping us in our mission"

By James Hanley on 13 May 2024

Ross Patel


UK live music business trade body LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) has announced the appointment of Ross Patel as its first green impact consultant.

The Whole Entertainment co-founder and CEO, who joined the Music Managers Forum as a board member in 2021 to help advocate for climate action, will be tasked with leading the initiatives of LIVE Green, the organisation’s expert group on sustainability issues.

Patel will be responsible for facilitating cooperation across the organisation’s membership, while ensuring knowledge sharing and support can be provided to help sector-wide efforts. They will work closely in their new role with LIVE CEO Jon Collins.

“We have worked with Ross for some time now in various capacities and have always been impressed with their energy, knowledge and commitment to sustainability issues,” says Collins. “This new role will see Ross leading and further amplifying the work of LIVE Green and helping us in our mission to green the live music sector as quickly, fairly and effectively as possible.”

“I’m excited to continue the work I’ve been doing on sustainable touring and green clauses for live booking contracts, now in a formal capacity”

Patel is also chief strategy officer at UMA Entertainment Group, whose projects include EarthAid Live and HERO The App and who oversaw the curation of the 2201 UMA x COP26 event in Glasgow.

In addition, they co-founded and held the position of operations director at London based creative marketing agency, Sweetshop Media, whose clients include Nokia, Oppo, Ellesse, Bondly/Forj, and Sam Branson.

“My role as an MMF board member and representative within the LIVE Green group has very fortunately given me the opportunity to work closely with the brilliant LIVE team over the past couple of years,” adds Patel. “I’m excited to continue the work I’ve been doing on sustainable touring and green clauses for live booking contracts, now in a formal capacity.”

A range of industry figures recently shared their sustainability priorities for the live music business to mark Earth Day 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

The model has already been "successfully implemented" at many US shows
News|26 Mar 2024

Keychange reveals impact over last five years

Since 2018, Keychange has invested over €2.75 million in 306 participants in its flagship talent development programme across five cohorts

News|14 Nov 2023

The O2 launches ‘industry-leading’ Green Rider

The document outlining sustainable choices for incoming productions and tours will be shared with artist teams and promoters

Zachris Sundell, All Things Live Finland
News|20 Feb 2024

All Things Live Finland hires Zachris Sundell

The appointment comes after Jan Streng was named development director at the beginning of November

News|22 Nov 2023

LIVE, MVT respond to chancellor’s Autumn Statement

UK trade organisations have welcomed Jeremy Hunt's confirmation of a 12-month extension to business rates relief

Most Viewed Stories

news|09 May 2024

Private equity & live music: Who owns what?

news|10 May 2024

Israel protests shroud Eurovision final build-up

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|10 May 2024

Ukrainian artist plays three sold-out arena shows in Kyiv

news|09 May 2024

Nine of 10 Astroworld wrongful death cases settled

news|10 May 2024

MVT announces venue purchase, new hires

news|09 May 2024

UK festival joins ‘Drop a headliner’ campaign

news|09 May 2024

Endeavor posts Q1 loss despite WME growth

news|09 May 2024

US festival to be powered by 100% renewable energy

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

The model has already been "successfully implemented" at many US shows
News|26 Mar 2024

Keychange reveals impact over last five years

Since 2018, Keychange has invested over €2.75 million in 306 participants in its flagship talent development programme across five cohorts

News|14 Nov 2023

The O2 launches ‘industry-leading’ Green Rider

The document outlining sustainable choices for incoming productions and tours will be shared with artist teams and promoters

Zachris Sundell, All Things Live Finland
News|20 Feb 2024

All Things Live Finland hires Zachris Sundell

The appointment comes after Jan Streng was named development director at the beginning of November

News|22 Nov 2023

LIVE, MVT respond to chancellor’s Autumn Statement

UK trade organisations have welcomed Jeremy Hunt's confirmation of a 12-month extension to business rates relief

IQ Jobs Board

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE