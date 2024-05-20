LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

IQ Magazine has revealed the LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – the fourth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business.

The list is once again the centrepiece of IQ’s annual Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee – are individuals that have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

The fourth instalment comprises agents, promoters, venue directors, bookers, consultants, sustainability experts, talent buyers, managers and sound engineers from across the world.

In alphabetical order, the LGBTIQ+ List 2024 is:

Anna Sjölund, EU programming director, ASM Global (SE)

Ary Maudit, sound engineer/producer, RAK Studios/Strongroom/Saffron Records (UK)

Buğra Davaslıgıl, senior talent buyer, Charmenko (TR)

Caterina Conti, operations manager, 432 Presents (UK)

Chris May, general manager, BC Place Stadium (CA)

Dustin Turner, music marketing agent, music touring, CAA (US)

Emma Davis, general manager/agent, One Fiinix Live (UK)

Gwen Iffland, senior marketing & PR manager, Wizard Live (DE)

Jason Brotman, founder, Five Senses Reeling (US)

Joona Juutilainen, Booking Assistant, Fullsteam Agency (FI)

Luke Mulligan, director, Circa 41 (AU)

Paul Lomas, booker, WME (UK)

Pembe Tokluhan, production/founder/diversity consultant, Petok Productions (UK)

Priscilla Nagashima, VP of engineering, DICE (UK)

Rhys France, corporate & private events booker, CAA (UK)

Rivca Burns, acting head of music, Factory International (UK)

Ross Patel, green impact consultant & board member, LIVE/MMF (UK)

Sam Oldham, venue director, The O2 (UK)

Sam Booth, director of sustainability, AEG Europe (UK)

Zoe Maras, founder & artist services, Joyride Agency (NZ)

Throughout Pride Month (June), IQ will be publishing full-length interviews with each person on the LGBTIQ+ List 2024.

However, subscribers can read the full Pride edition now. Click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month – or see what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below.

Check out previous Pride lists from 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.