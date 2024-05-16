x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lenny Kravitz to headline UEFA final kick off show

The American rock musician will perform at London's Wembley Stadium minutes before the 2024 Champions League Final

By James Hanley on 16 May 2024

Lenny Kravitz


image © Carlos Delgado

US rock star Lenny Kravitz has been announced as headliner of the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi at Wembley Stadium in London.

The performance will air in more than 200 countries and territories globally on 1 June, minutes before the European club football showpiece between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Since 2016, the opening ceremony has welcomed acts such as Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Marshmello.

“This year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will bring fans to their feet as legendary rock and roll icon Lenny Kravitz takes the stage to deliver one of his signature performances ahead of this year’s UEFA Champions League final,” says UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

“It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many”

The Kick Off Show will air through local broadcasters and the official UEFA YouTube channel. Pepsi has released a short film titled Wembley Is Blue | Lenny Kravitz x UCL Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi today to build anticipation ahead of the event.

“As a brand with a rich heritage in both music and football, we are proud to bring together once again, in the host city, millions of viewers from around the world and one of the most iconic names in music for an electrifying performance live from iconic Wembley Stadium in London,” says Eric Melis, VP of global brand marketing – Pepsi at PepsiCo.

“The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will be headlined by a legend in the music industry who adds unparalleled dynamism and energy to the show.”

Kravitz, who releases his new album Blue Electric Light on 24 May, adds: “I’m really looking forward to my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi in London, a city which holds a special place in my heart. It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|06 Dec 2023

The Weeknd to headline Fortnite Festival game mode

The game will be the first entirely music-focused mode to be introduced to the hugely popular Battle Royale game

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

News|16 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

The Australian pop star joins Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stray Kids as 2024 headliners

News|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September, promoted by Live Nation, SJM & 356 Entertainment

News|28 Mar 2024

Twenty One Pilots announce global headline outing

The Grammy Award-winning duo are due to play 60 arena dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand

Most Viewed Stories

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|14 May 2024

FKP Scorpio Ent announces major expansion plans

news|14 May 2024

Travis Scott extends European tour after sellouts

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|14 May 2024

Country State of Mind: The rise of country music

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|14 May 2024

Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

news|15 May 2024

LN credits all-in pricing for 8% sales uptick

news|15 May 2024

Elbow show gets Co-op Live up and running

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|06 Dec 2023

The Weeknd to headline Fortnite Festival game mode

The game will be the first entirely music-focused mode to be introduced to the hugely popular Battle Royale game

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

News|16 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

The Australian pop star joins Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stray Kids as 2024 headliners

News|26 Feb 2024

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September, promoted by Live Nation, SJM & 356 Entertainment

News|28 Mar 2024

Twenty One Pilots announce global headline outing

The Grammy Award-winning duo are due to play 60 arena dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K