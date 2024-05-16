Lenny Kravitz to headline UEFA final kick off show

The American rock musician will perform at London's Wembley Stadium minutes before the 2024 Champions League Final

US rock star Lenny Kravitz has been announced as headliner of the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi at Wembley Stadium in London.

The performance will air in more than 200 countries and territories globally on 1 June, minutes before the European club football showpiece between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Since 2016, the opening ceremony has welcomed acts such as Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Marshmello.

“This year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will bring fans to their feet as legendary rock and roll icon Lenny Kravitz takes the stage to deliver one of his signature performances ahead of this year’s UEFA Champions League final,” says UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

The Kick Off Show will air through local broadcasters and the official UEFA YouTube channel. Pepsi has released a short film titled Wembley Is Blue | Lenny Kravitz x UCL Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi today to build anticipation ahead of the event.

“As a brand with a rich heritage in both music and football, we are proud to bring together once again, in the host city, millions of viewers from around the world and one of the most iconic names in music for an electrifying performance live from iconic Wembley Stadium in London,” says Eric Melis, VP of global brand marketing – Pepsi at PepsiCo.

“The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will be headlined by a legend in the music industry who adds unparalleled dynamism and energy to the show.”

Kravitz, who releases his new album Blue Electric Light on 24 May, adds: “I’m really looking forward to my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi in London, a city which holds a special place in my heart. It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”

