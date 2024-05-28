x

news

Latest Las Vegas Sphere residency extended

Dead & Company have announced an additional six shows at the next generation venue, taking their total number of dates to 30

By James Hanley on 28 May 2024

Dead & Company at the Sphere


image © Rich Fury

Dead & Company have added six shows to their acclaimed residency at the 20,000-cap Sphere in Las Vegas due to “increased demand”.

The band launched the Dead Forever – Live at Sphere run on 16 May and were originally due to wrap up on 13 July after eight weekends. However, they will now also perform from 1-3 & 8-10 August, bringing their total number of shows at the venue to 30. Tickets start at $145.

The next-generation $2.3 billion development launched in September 2023 with the 40-night U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency, followed by a four-show stint by Phish last month. Sphere Entertainment boss James Dolan appeared to confirm the Eagles would be next in line.

“Every time an act books the Sphere, they have to create content around it,” said Dolan during the company’s most recent earnings call. “We will never have an act play the Sphere that doesn’t have something compelling up on the screen. It takes a while to do that, so we’re being too judicious about it. But the more an act plays the Sphere, like U2, the more they can monetise the content across multiple shows and therefore invest more on the content and create an even better show. That’s what we’re seeing now.

A centralised hub, the Dead Forever Experience, has been set up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to coincide with the shows

“[Dead & Company] premieres on Thursday [16 May]. And I think you’re going to find that — even if you’re not a Deadhead – you’re going to love that show. And I think the same will be true for the Eagles and for the next acts that we bring on.”

Dead & Company, who comprise John Mayer, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, perform Grateful Dead covers and have completed 10 tours, playing to more than four million fans across 235 shows and breaking multiple records.

The band’s most recent outing, The Final Tour, generated more than US$100 million – the highest annual gross ever recorded on the road during the band’s eight-year run.

A centralised hub, the Dead Forever Experience, has been set up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to coincide with the shows, offering a space to gather, explore immersive exhibits and participate in interactive activities, as well as purchase exclusive merchandise.

 

