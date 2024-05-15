Karol G shifts 1m+ tickets, shatters records during LatAm tour

The Colombian reggaeton superstar broke records at nearly every stop of her Mañana Será Bonito LatAm Tour, which heads to Europe next month

Latin superstar Karol G sold over one million tickets during the Latin American leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, shattering several records across numerous LatAm countries.

In support of her fourth studio album, the Colombian singer embarked on the second leg of her ‘Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful’ Tour in February after wrapping up a 15-city stadium run across the United States, plus two multi-act ‘Mañana Será Bonito Fest’ shows at her home Estadio Atanasio Girardot stadium (cap. 45,900) in Medellin, Colombia.

Beginning the Live Nation-backed LatAm tour in Mexico, the Grammy-Award-winning songstress became the first Latina artist to sell out three nights at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium (cap. 87,523) — the largest stadium in the region. She went on to do two nights in Guatemala, where she sold the most tickets for any international artist in the country. In Costa Rica, she broke Coldplay’s record by selling 104,686 tickets over two nights at the country’s national stadium.

Breaking records at nearly every stop on her 15-city venture, Karol G became the first female artist to sell out two nights at the Dominican Republic’s Olympic Stadium (60,000) and three shows at Chile’s national stadium (60,000). She’s the only artist to sell out two nights at Venezuela’s Estadio Monumental (84,567) and became the fastest Latin female artist to sell out two stadium shows in Argentina with her two Estadio Vélez Sarsfield (49,540) performances.

The reggaeton starlet kicks off her debut European tour next month, and is already breaking records in the continent

This leg concluded last Friday (10 May) at São Paulo’s Centro Esportivo Tietê (16,000), G’s first show in Brazil. Organisers upgraded to the sporting complex from the 8,000-capacity Espaço Unimed after high demand for the Spanish-singing starlet from the Portuguese-speaking market. She’s due to return to the country to co-headline the seven-day festival Rock in Rio in September.

Next month, the 33-year-old reggaeton starlet will tour Europe for the first time, starting at Zürich’s Hallenstadion (11,200). The 18-date arena tour, to which eight shows were added after the initial announcement, will see her play two nights respectively at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, London’s The O2, Paris’s Accor Arena, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum and Lisbon’s MEO Arena.

The European leg will close with four stadium performances from Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year at Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (85,000), the first artist to sell out four consecutive nights at the venue.

Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is represented worldwide by UTA’s Jbeau Lewis and Ryan Soroka.

