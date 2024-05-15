x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Karol G shifts 1m+ tickets, shatters records during LatAm tour

The Colombian reggaeton superstar broke records at nearly every stop of her Mañana Será Bonito LatAm Tour, which heads to Europe next month

By Hanna Ellington on 15 May 2024

Karol G in Brazil


image © Henry Hwu

Latin superstar Karol G sold over one million tickets during the Latin American leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, shattering several records across numerous LatAm countries.

In support of her fourth studio album, the Colombian singer embarked on the second leg of her ‘Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful’ Tour in February after wrapping up a 15-city stadium run across the United States, plus two multi-act ‘Mañana Será Bonito Fest’ shows at her home Estadio Atanasio Girardot stadium (cap. 45,900) in Medellin, Colombia.

Beginning the Live Nation-backed LatAm tour in Mexico, the Grammy-Award-winning songstress became the first Latina artist to sell out three nights at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium (cap. 87,523) — the largest stadium in the region. She went on to do two nights in Guatemala, where she sold the most tickets for any international artist in the country. In Costa Rica, she broke Coldplay’s record by selling 104,686 tickets over two nights at the country’s national stadium.

Breaking records at nearly every stop on her 15-city venture, Karol G became the first female artist to sell out two nights at the Dominican Republic’s Olympic Stadium (60,000) and three shows at Chile’s national stadium (60,000). She’s the only artist to sell out two nights at Venezuela’s Estadio Monumental (84,567) and became the fastest Latin female artist to sell out two stadium shows in Argentina with her two Estadio Vélez Sarsfield (49,540) performances.

The reggaeton starlet kicks off her debut European tour next month, and is already breaking records in the continent

This leg concluded last Friday (10 May) at São Paulo’s Centro Esportivo Tietê (16,000), G’s first show in Brazil. Organisers upgraded to the sporting complex from the 8,000-capacity Espaço Unimed after high demand for the Spanish-singing starlet from the Portuguese-speaking market. She’s due to return to the country to co-headline the seven-day festival Rock in Rio in September.

Next month, the 33-year-old reggaeton starlet will tour Europe for the first time, starting at Zürich’s Hallenstadion (11,200). The 18-date arena tour, to which eight shows were added after the initial announcement, will see her play two nights respectively at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, London’s The O2, Paris’s Accor Arena, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum and Lisbon’s MEO Arena.

The European leg will close with four stadium performances from Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year at Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (85,000), the first artist to sell out four consecutive nights at the venue.

Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is represented worldwide by UTA’s Jbeau Lewis and Ryan Soroka.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|11 Dec 2023

Latin star Karol G plans debut European tour

The long-awaited outing will see the Colombian reggaeton singer visit arenas and stadiums in 10 countries across the continent

News|26 Apr 2024

Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

The veteran Mexican singer scored the fourth-biggest selling global tour of Q1 and will perform more than 100 concerts worldwide in 2024

News|06 Feb 2024

ANZ records tumble for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour

The American singer is on track to sell 900,000 tickets for her upcoming stadium AU/NZ run, reveals Live Nation's Michael Coppel

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

News|12 Jan 2024

Pohoda festival shifts 500 lifetime passes

The Slovakian flagship has released another 277 Pohoda Forever tickets, which cost almost €1,000 and offer infinite entry to the festival

Most Viewed Stories

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|14 May 2024

FKP Scorpio Ent announces major expansion plans

news|14 May 2024

Travis Scott extends European tour after sellouts

feature|14 May 2024

Country State of Mind: The rise of country music

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|14 May 2024

Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

news|13 May 2024

AEG installs president, NA regional offices

news|11 May 2024

CMS calls for ticket levy for grassroots venues

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|11 Dec 2023

Latin star Karol G plans debut European tour

The long-awaited outing will see the Colombian reggaeton singer visit arenas and stadiums in 10 countries across the continent

News|26 Apr 2024

Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

The veteran Mexican singer scored the fourth-biggest selling global tour of Q1 and will perform more than 100 concerts worldwide in 2024

News|06 Feb 2024

ANZ records tumble for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour

The American singer is on track to sell 900,000 tickets for her upcoming stadium AU/NZ run, reveals Live Nation's Michael Coppel

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

News|12 Jan 2024

Pohoda festival shifts 500 lifetime passes

The Slovakian flagship has released another 277 Pohoda Forever tickets, which cost almost €1,000 and offer infinite entry to the festival

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K