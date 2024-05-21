x

news

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

The May/June issue features the LGBTIQ+ List, a profile of Anna Sjölund, the Loud & Proud playlist, a Latin America market report and more

By Lisa Henderson on 21 May 2024


IQ 127, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine, is available to read online now.

The May/June 2024 issue marks the fourth annual Pride takeover edition, supported again by Ticketmaster.

At the forefront of the issue is the LGBTIQ+ List, announced yesterday, which profiles 20 queer pioneers making an impact in the international live music business and beyond.

Issue 127 also sees the return of the Loud & Proud playlist and feature, in which our agency partners spotlight 12 queer stars to note.

Elsewhere, Pride editor Lisa Henderson profiles LGBTIQ+ List finalist and ASM Global heavyweight Anna Sjölund, charting the trajectory of her 25 years in the business.

Meanwhile, Gordon Masson talks to executives about putting diversity, equality and inclusion strategies into practice in the live music industry.

For this edition’s columns and comments, Zoe Maras shares her experience of being asexual in the industry and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 details the ramifications of proposed anti-drag and LGBTIQ+ legislation in the United States.

Beyond the Pride-specific content, DJ Mag editor Carl Loben examines the trends shaping the global electronic music scene and Adam Woods visits some of the diverse territories that make up the vibrant, ever-expanding Latin American tour circuit.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can't wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month – or check out what you're missing out on with the limited preview below:

 

News|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

IQ Magazine's annual Pride list spotlights 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

News|08 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

News|29 Feb 2024

Oak View Group: ‘We’re coming to London’

During the Hotseat interview at ILMC, CEO Tim Leiweke revealed plans to open "the greatest arena in the world" in west London

Anna Sjölund, ASM Global
News|30 Nov 2023

Anna Sjölund trades Live Nation for ASM Global

"Let’s be entirely honest, Anna joining the ASM Global European programming team is nothing short of seismic"

News|09 Feb 2024

ASM and LN enlisted for conservation-first arena

Located in the Ozark Mountains, the 20,000-capacity Thunder Ridge Nature Arena has been dubbed "a musical postcard from Mother Nature"

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|17 May 2024

Viagogo agrees to website changes after EU action

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

|20 May 2024

Covid pandemic – once in a generation?

