Gracia Live hails Camille after record-setting run

The 22-year-old singer is tipped for international success after becoming the youngest solo act to sell out four shows at the Sportpaleis

Gracia Live promoter Sam Perl has saluted Belgian pop star Camille after she became the youngest solo artist to sell out four dates at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis.

The Wevelgem-born 22-year-old, who is tipped to be the country’s next big music export following Stromae and Angele, performed two shows per day at the venue on 4-5 May, selling more than 62,500 tickets.

It was not the first the singer has broken records in her home country, having previously been recognised as the youngest act to sell out five consecutive shows at the 8,050-cap Lotto Arena in Antwerp in November 2022. She also sold 125,000 tickets in Belgium for her first nationwide tour, which concluded in August 2023.

“We have promoted artists such as Adele, and Måneskin and Olivia Rodrigo’s first concerts in Belgium,” says Perl.” If I would rate Camille’s potential, I’m positive that she’s destined for one place and one place only – the international top! What we have witnessed at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp is only an affirmation that with hard work we can work towards that, step by step, but [earlier this month] we got one step closer.”

“As a music lover, entrepreneur and brand builder, being able to work with an exceptional talent like Camille is a blessing”

Full name Camille Dhont, Camille rose to fame as an actress as part of the cast of Belgian musical drama #LikeMe! and went on to win the second season of The Masked Singer. She also appeared in a reality TV show and two-part documentary about her life. She also plays the lead role in Currently, she plays the lead role on Belgian TV series Milo.

“As a music lover, entrepreneur and brand builder, being able to work with an exceptional talent like Camille is a blessing,” adds her manager, respected Belgian music industry veteran William Vaesen. “Not only does she represent a new generation of pop artists in our country, but she also combines that with an unprecedented work ethic and a high level of professionalism.

“Giving direction to that total package is not work, it is pure passion. The satisfaction of seeing that result in four sold-out sports arenas in just four years – 62,500 tickets in a market of only six million people – is great, as well as the desire to look beyond national borders and seek partners to further roll out this 360° model together.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.