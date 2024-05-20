x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Gracia Live hails Camille after record-setting run

The 22-year-old singer is tipped for international success after becoming the youngest solo act to sell out four shows at the Sportpaleis

By James Hanley on 20 May 2024

Camille


image © Rudy De Doncker

Gracia Live promoter Sam Perl has saluted Belgian pop star Camille after she became the youngest solo artist to sell out four dates at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis.

The Wevelgem-born 22-year-old, who is tipped to be the country’s next big music export following Stromae and Angele, performed two shows per day at the venue on 4-5 May, selling more than 62,500 tickets.

It was not the first the singer has broken records in her home country, having previously been recognised as the youngest act to sell out five consecutive shows at the 8,050-cap Lotto Arena in Antwerp in November 2022.  She also sold 125,000 tickets in Belgium for her first nationwide tour, which concluded in August 2023.

“We have promoted artists such as Adele, and Måneskin and Olivia Rodrigo’s first concerts in Belgium,” says Perl.” If I would rate Camille’s potential, I’m positive that she’s destined for one place and one place only – the international top! What we have witnessed at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp is only an affirmation that with hard work we can work towards that, step by step, but [earlier this month] we got one step closer.”

“As a music lover, entrepreneur and brand builder, being able to work with an exceptional talent like Camille is a blessing”

Full name Camille Dhont, Camille rose to fame as an actress as part of the cast of Belgian musical drama #LikeMe! and went on to win the second season of The Masked Singer. She also appeared in a reality TV show and two-part documentary about her life. She also plays the lead role in  Currently, she plays the lead role on Belgian TV series Milo.

“As a music lover, entrepreneur and brand builder, being able to work with an exceptional talent like Camille is a blessing,” adds her manager, respected Belgian music industry veteran William Vaesen. “Not only does she represent a new generation of pop artists in our country, but she also combines that with an unprecedented work ethic and a high level of professionalism.

“Giving direction to that total package is not work, it is pure passion. The satisfaction of seeing that result in four sold-out sports arenas in just four years – 62,500 tickets in a market of only six million people – is great, as well as the desire to look beyond national borders and seek partners to further roll out this 360° model together.”

 

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|14 Mar 2024

Notes Live to run new 20,000-seat amphitheatre

The Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, Texas is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 touring season

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|19 Dec 2023

Setting a glocal trend: UPBEAT showcase platform

The European showcase platform was founded by Hangvető to support emerging artists who sing in their own language and connect to their cultural roots

News|14 Mar 2024

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

Norway's Øya Festival
News|16 Apr 2024

AGF hails improvement in festival sustainability

The non-profit today published its Festival Sustainability Report, comprising data analysis on more than 40 European festivals

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|16 May 2024

Jung at Heart: Switzerland market report

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

comment|15 May 2024

Audiences want more than just music at festivals

news|16 May 2024

Astroworld wrongful death lawsuit trial date set

news|16 May 2024

‘A momentous day’: TICKET Act passes in the US

news|16 May 2024

ATC joins forces with Raw Power Management

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|15 May 2024

Elbow show gets Co-op Live up and running

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|14 Mar 2024

Notes Live to run new 20,000-seat amphitheatre

The Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, Texas is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 touring season

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|19 Dec 2023

Setting a glocal trend: UPBEAT showcase platform

The European showcase platform was founded by Hangvető to support emerging artists who sing in their own language and connect to their cultural roots

News|14 Mar 2024

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

Norway's Øya Festival
News|16 Apr 2024

AGF hails improvement in festival sustainability

The non-profit today published its Festival Sustainability Report, comprising data analysis on more than 40 European festivals

IQ Jobs Board

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE