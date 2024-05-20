Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

The Frankfurt-based promoter will be called Wizard Live going forward and has divided its operations into four distinct segments

Germany’s Wizard Promotions has announced it is rebranding as Wizard Live and is dividing its operations into four business areas.

The Frankfurt-based company’s four divisions include show & touring, which remains its core business, alongside marketing, brand & music connector and artist development, marking its evolution from concert organiser to “all-round, worry-free service provider”.

“By dividing it into four powerful business areas, we can respond even more precisely to the different needs of artists, offer better customised solutions and open up new formats,” explains Wizard Live MD Oliver Hoppe. “Wizard Live combines the best of all worlds: passion meets industry knowledge. Experience complements reliable figures. And tradition meets revolution. As Wizard Live, we tackle the challenges of our industry, whether divided into four targeted specialist areas or together as a strong full service team.”

The firm will provide mentoring both on and off the stage as part of its comprehensive artist development services.

“For us, the artists always come first and our primary goal is a long-lasting, successful and fulfilling partnership”

“All artists and bands have their own idea of ​​where we want to go with them,” says Hoppe. “We know our musicians personally and they know us. The relationship with our artists is based on personal connection, reliability and trust. For us, the artists always come first and our primary goal is a long-lasting, successful and fulfilling partnership.”

Wizard is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with shows by the likes of AC/DC, TOTO, Bruce Dickinson, Scorpions, Zucchero, NENA, Extreme, Five Finger Death Punch, Gene Simmons Band, Jane’s Addiction, Cradle of Filth, Judas Priest, Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Cullum, Feeder and Jack Savoretti.

The company reported a record year in 2023, buoyed by big-name concerts by the likes of Iron Maiden, Scorpions and KISS. It sold more than 250,000 tickets for heavy rock shows last summer alone.

