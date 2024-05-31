x

Germany’s MELT festival to close after 27 years

"Despite our commitment and efforts in recent years, we recognise that the original Melt no longer fits into the German festival market"

By Lisa Henderson on 31 May 2024

Goodlive's Melt Festival

Germany’s MELT festival has announced that this year’s edition will be its last, partly due to “insurmountable changes in the festival landscape”.

The 20,000-capacity festival, promoted by Live Nation-owned Goodlive, has taken place since 1997 and hosted artists including Jamie xx, Little Simz, Bonobo, Alt-J, Jon Hopkins, Mogwai, Justice, Hot Chip and Aphex Twin.

Last night, organisers revealed that they “could no longer continue the festival” after 2024.

“Despite our commitment and efforts in recent years, we recognise that the original Melt no longer fits into the German festival market and cannot withstand the developments of recent years without radically altering the festival concept,” director Florian Czok, a 2019 New Boss, added.

“It’s a difficult decision, but we believe it’s time to explore new paths and create space for fresh ideas.”

“We believe it’s time to explore new paths and create space for fresh ideas”

The swansong edition will feature over 120 artists, including Sampha, James Blake, Sugababes, DJ Koze, Romy, Marlon Hoffstadt, Overmono, James Blake, Obongjayar, Romy and Skepta. Several surprises are also due to be announced in the coming days and weeks, according to organisers.

The farewell edition will return to the Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen, Saxony-Anhalt, where it has been held since 1999.

Over the years, MELT has won numerous international awards, including Best Festival, Artist’s Favourite European Festival, and Green ‘N’ Clean Festival Of The Year. It is thought to be one of Germany’s biggest open-air electronic events.

News of its closure comes days after Finland’s Sideways Festival announced that it won’t take place in its current form after 2024.

Organisers of the Helsinki festival, which is promoted by Fullsteam Agency, also cited difficult conditions in the festival landscape.

Goodlive’s festival portfolio now comprises Splash!, Full Force, Heroes Festival and Superbloom Festival.

 

 

