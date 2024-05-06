x

news

Full programme unveiled for Teo Live 2024

The annual online event for the international touring exhibitions community takes place on 23 May

By Lisa Henderson on 06 May 2024

Documentary director Luc Jacquet is the Teo Live 2024 keynote

Documentary director Luc Jacquet is the Teo Live 2024 keynote


image © Sarah_DelBen

The full programme for Teo Live – the annual online event for the international touring exhibitions community – is now live.

The fourth edition of Teo Live will take place on 23 May between 15:00–17:30 CEST and will focus on new practices and productions in international touring exhibitions.

Participants can enjoy a “lively” marketplace of touring exhibitions with more than 25 presentations, as well as opportunities to meet with producers and specialist providers in dedicated online rooms.

Presenting partners include American Museum of Natural History, Contemporanea Progetti, Culturespaces Studio, Dala Projects, Disgusting Food Museum, E/M Group, Exhibits Development Group, Expona, Flying Fish, Grand Palais Immersif, Grande Experiences, Imagine Exhibitions, Lumen Studios and Musée de la civilisation, Québec.

Also set to present are: MuseoScience, Museum d’Histoire Naturelle de Toulouse, Natural History Museum, Nomad Exhibitions, PANART Connections, Royal Ontario Museum, AHHAA Science Centre, Science Museum Group, The Design Museum, Walt Disney Archives, together Promotion GmbH, World Touring Exhibitions, Universcience – Cité des sciences et de l’industrie & Palais de la découverte.

Among the providers and producers available for meet-up opportunities are EFM Global Logistics, Look2innovate, IQ Magazine, c2c Proyectos Culturales, Kunstpalast Düsseldorf, lililillilil and Project Holocene.

As previously announced, the upcoming event’s keynote will focus on cinema and live experience practices for touring exhibitions with Oscar-winning nature documentary director Luc Jacquet and digital artist and live shows creative director Charles Sadoul.

Teo (Touring Exhibitions Organisation) recently hosted two special conference sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions, for the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024.

The Pavilion will took place in Paris on 16-17 January as part of Museum Connections, an international trade fair focusing on the business and sustainable challenges of museums, cultural and touristic venues, which has been running for 25 years.

While Teo CEO Manon Delaurey recently appeared at Touring Entertainment Live, which debuted at ILMC on Friday 1 March.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

