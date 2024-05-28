x

Finland’s Sideways Festival comes to an end

Fullsteam Agency has announced that the Helsinki festival will not take place in its current form after 2024

By Lisa Henderson on 28 May 2024


Finland’s Fullsteam Agency has announced that Sideways Festival will not take place in its current form after 2024.

The festival, which launched in 2018, will take place at Helsinki Ice Hall (also known as Nordis) for the last time between 13 and 15 June.

Bat For Lashes, Jungle and Peggy Gou are due to headline the final edition, with acts including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Fontaines DC and Ladytron filling out the bill.

In a statement released today (28 May), organisers said that “making a festival that is ambitious in terms of content and service offering and larger in size is rewarding but challenging”.

“In particular, the general economic situation of recent years and the rise in cost levels have significantly affected the possibilities of making the organisation of the event in its current form profitable,” it reads.

“We have decided that now is the right time to turn the page and look to the future with an open mind”

The statement continues: “In addition, the long-term planning of the event has been complicated by various uncertainty factors, such as the giant Garden arena, which has been planned for years on the site of the Sideways festival area. Other development projects in the vicinity of Nordis, surrounding construction sites and other events organized in and around the ice rink have also made the development of Sideways challenging in the long term. For example, multi-year lease agreements for the event area, which are typical for the industry, have not been possible for us, which has made planning the continuity of the festival significantly more difficult.

“From the beginning, Sideways’ ideology has included innovation, pioneering, surprise and continuous development. So that there is no need to compromise on these values, we have decided that now is the right time to turn the page and look to the future with an open mind. So we don’t yet know what Sideways will look like in the future or where and when we will gather in the coming years. We will ask our customers for their wishes and thoughts about the future, because the warm and communal atmosphere fostered at the heart of Sideways is thanks to them. We are grateful for the kind of summer weekends we have experienced first at Teurastamo and now during the last seven years at Nordis.”

Fullsteam Agency represents around a hundred domestic acts such as JVG, KUUMAA, Joalin and Stam1na, and organises festivals including Provinssi and Knotfest Finland. Since 2015, the firm has been part of FKP Scorpio.

Fullsteam founder Rauha Kyyrö was recently appointed to FKP’s international board as president touring & artist development.

 

News|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

IQ Magazine's annual Pride list spotlights 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

News|22 Jan 2024

Festival Republic plans new three-day UK festival

The Reading & Leeds promoter is bidding to launch the event in Luton's Stockwood Park over the spring bank holiday

News|06 Dec 2023

Festivals 2024: Electric Castle, Parklife, Sonar

BST Hyde Park, Jazzopen Stuttgart, Sideways, Rock in Rio, Victorious and MS Dockville also feature in IQ's latest lineup update

Finnish festival Sideways
News|16 Feb 2024

Finnish biz slams proposed VAT increase on tickets

"It is completely irresponsible to do so at the same time that cultural policy subsidies are being cut with a heavy hand"

News|11 Apr 2024

City of Helsinki set to buy former Hartwall Arena

Finland's largest arena, the Russian-owned Helsinki Halli, has been shuttered since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

news|24 May 2024

Live Nation fires back at DOJ antitrust lawsuit

news|24 May 2024

ATC Group revenues soar 156% post Sandbag deal

news|27 May 2024

Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

news|27 May 2024

Amsterdam festivals fear bankruptcy over new policy

news|27 May 2024

Three major festivals hampered by severe weather

news|27 May 2024

Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

news|27 May 2024

Nicki Minaj’s Co-op Live gig axed after drugs arrest

news|28 May 2024

How is the industry grappling with artist boycotts?

news|24 May 2024

Dubai’s first mega festival ‘sets new benchmark’

news|24 May 2024

Swift’s Euro trek collects attendance records

IQ Mag Logo

