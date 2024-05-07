x

news

Final plans for Bristol Arena revealed

The 19,000-capacity arena is set to be built at Fliton Airfield, in the southwest of England, and could open by late 2026

By Lisa Henderson on 07 May 2024


image © YTL/MCGREGOR COXALL

Final plans have been submitted for the long-awaited YTL Arena Bristol, in the southwest of England.

After a series of delays, the 19,000-capacity arena is set to be built at Fliton Airfield and could open by late 2026.

New artist impressions show the airfield’s Brabazon Hangars transformed into the UK’s fourth-largest indoor arena and flanked by new conference and exhibition halls.

An estimated 300,000 people are expected to attend events at YTL Arena Bristol each year, boosting the local economy by £60 million annually.

“The arena finds itself in an ideal position to evolve into a cultural hub”

The arena site is set to include restaurants and bars, an outdoor cinema, basketball and football courts, a pump track for cycling, a Christmas ice rink and huge public squares.

YTL, the Malaysian developer behind the arena, is also building a new neighbourhood on the airfield with thousands of homes, a park, community facilities, leisure and employment, with a new train station due to open there in mid-2026.

“The arena finds itself in an ideal position to evolve into a cultural hub,” said architects McGregor Coxall.

The venue has experienced a number of delays related to Covid and the construction industry, with site preparation finally beginning in March.

Decontamination work is underway and will be followed by the demolition of non-essential structures ahead of the main construction programme, which is said to take around two-and-a-half years once builders move in.

rival arena, operated by Live Nation and Oak View Group (OVG), is set to open in Cardiff, Wales, in spring 2025.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

