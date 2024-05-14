x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Famed New York venues heading for record 12 months

MSG Entertainment's Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall are on track to host their highest-ever number of concerts

By James Hanley on 14 May 2024

Foo Fighters will play to a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden


Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s famed MSG and Radio City Music Hall venues are on track to set new records for the number of concerts held in a year.

The New York-based business made the disclosure during its financial report for the fiscal Q3 2024, in which it reported revenues of $228.3 million – up 13% on the prior year quarter. In addition, it posted operating income of $16.8m and adjusted operating income of $38.5m, down $7.9m and $11.6m, respectively, as compared with the same period 12 months ago.

MSG Entertainment’s portfolio includes New York City’s 20,000-cap MSG, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre, along with the firm’s entertainment and sports bookings business and long-term arena licence agreements with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

“Our business continues to outperform our original expectations for fiscal 2024, and we are on track to generate robust growth in our first full year as a standalone public company,” says executive chair and CEO James Dolan. “Looking ahead, we remain confident in the strength of our assets and our ability to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Speaking to investors on the firm’s earnings call, Dolan added: “Our booking business, has continued to grow and remains set to achieve a low double-digit percentage increase in events for fiscal 2024. This includes contract growth across all of our venues, with the Garden and Radio City both headed towards setting new records for a number of concerts in the year.”

“For the third quarter, the majority of concerts at our venues were once again sold out”

He continued: “During the quarter, our portfolio of venues hosted more than 1.5 million guests at over 200 live events. A majority of these events were driven by our bookings business, which delivered a double-digit percent increase in total concerts versus the prior year quarter.

“As the volume of events at our venues continues to increase, we are pleased to see it matched by strong demand. For the third quarter, the majority of concerts at our venues were once again sold out.”

The company’s share price has dipped around 8% over the past week to stand at $36.44 at press time.

MSG spun-off its live entertainment and MSG Networks divisions last year to create two distinct companies – Sphere Entertainment and MSG Entertainment Corp. Sphere Entertainment reported an operating loss of $40.4m on revenues of $321.3m for fiscal Q3.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Julian Jacobs, UTA
News|10 Jan 2024

Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

Michael Rapino, Live Nation
News|29 Nov 2023

Live Nation increases minimum wage at club venues

The move is part of the company's On the Road Again programme launched in North America with music legend Willie Nelson

Saga Arena opened in May 2023
News|27 Mar 2024

Japan’s live industry welcomes several new venues

At least nine new entertainment and sports venues will be built in time for 2027, thanks to a major change in men's basketball leagues

News|02 Apr 2024

Safer Crowds, Safer Venues rolls out in UK

The collaborative initiative is designed to enhance crowd management best practice in venues below arena size

Fightback: Grassroots Promoter (FB: GP)
News|11 May 2024

CMS calls for ticket levy for grassroots venues

The recommendations, which feature in a new report from the cross-party committee, have been warmly welcomed by UK live groups

Most Viewed Stories

news|09 May 2024

Private equity & live music: Who owns what?

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|10 May 2024

Israel protests shroud Eurovision final build-up

news|10 May 2024

Ukrainian artist plays three sold-out arena shows in Kyiv

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|10 May 2024

MVT announces venue purchase, new hires

news|09 May 2024

Endeavor posts Q1 loss despite WME growth

news|10 May 2024

Gigpig secures £1.3m investment

news|11 May 2024

CMS calls for ticket levy for grassroots venues

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Julian Jacobs, UTA
News|10 Jan 2024

Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

Michael Rapino, Live Nation
News|29 Nov 2023

Live Nation increases minimum wage at club venues

The move is part of the company's On the Road Again programme launched in North America with music legend Willie Nelson

Saga Arena opened in May 2023
News|27 Mar 2024

Japan’s live industry welcomes several new venues

At least nine new entertainment and sports venues will be built in time for 2027, thanks to a major change in men's basketball leagues

News|02 Apr 2024

Safer Crowds, Safer Venues rolls out in UK

The collaborative initiative is designed to enhance crowd management best practice in venues below arena size

Fightback: Grassroots Promoter (FB: GP)
News|11 May 2024

CMS calls for ticket levy for grassroots venues

The recommendations, which feature in a new report from the cross-party committee, have been warmly welcomed by UK live groups

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K