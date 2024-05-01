Estonia’s Piletilevi Group acquires Polish ticketers

The Group says it is now the second-largest ticket sales company in the Polish market and the largest player in Central Europe

Estonian ticketing company Piletilevi Group is expanding its presence in Eastern Europe with two new acquisitions in Poland.

The firm has acquired majority stakes in Kicket and Biletomat, which will increase from 77% to 83.8% by 2026.

Piletilevi Group says that, as a result of the mergers, it’s now the second-largest ticket sales company in the Polish market and the largest player in Central Europe.

Piletilevi Group brokers tickets for nearly €320 million per year

“We now face the task of effectively connecting the companies that are being purchased and our existing company GoOut Poland, so that the best functionalities of Piletilevi Group and the new partners reach all our customers as quickly as possible,” says Sven Nuutmann, co-owner and CEO of Piletilevi Group.

The Group, which isowned by Nuutmann’s investment company EastCom Capital and BaltCap (the largest private equity investor in the Baltics), brokers tickets for nearly €320 million per year.

Founded 27 years ago, the Tallinn-headquartered firm operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

The company have invested nearly six million euros into a new platform, which will be completed in the first half of 2025.

