Dua Lipa unveils Asia leg of Radical Optimism tour

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea

By James Hanley on 29 May 2024

Dua Lipa


image © Tyrone Lebon

Dua Lipa has announced the Asia leg of her upcoming Radical Optimism Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts at Singapore Indoor Stadium on 6 November and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, before concluding at Gocheok Sky Dome in in Seoul, South Korea, on 4 December.

The WME-repped singer returns to the stage in Europe next week for amphitheatre shows in Germany at Waldbühne, Berlin (5 June) and Arena Pula in Croatia (9 June), followed by two nights at Arena of Nîmes in France (12-13 June).

In addition, the 28-year-old will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the Friday night headliner at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival on 28 June, with a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall booked for 17 October. She also has upcoming festival dates at Poland’s Open’er Festival, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Nos Alive Festival in Portugal.

Lipa’s previous 2022 Future Nostalgia run generated $89,302,575 at the box office from 71 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore. Her full list of 2024 tour dates is as follows:

June 5 – Berlin – Waldbühne

June 9 – Pula – Arena Pula

June 12 – Nimes – Arènes de Nîmes

June 13 – Nimes – Arènes de Nîmes

June 28 – Glastonbury – Glastonbury Festival

July 4 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

July 6 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

July 10 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

July 12 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

October 17 – London – Royal Albert Hall

November 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13 – Manila – Philippine Arena

November 16 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 17 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 20 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 27 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

December 4 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

 

