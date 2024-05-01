x

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|30 Apr 2024

Euro festival bosses preview ‘challenging’ 2024 season

news|26 Apr 2024

Travis Scott to face trial over Astroworld tragedy

news|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

news|29 Apr 2024

Andrea Bocelli plans all-star events in Italy

news|26 Apr 2024

Latin icon Luis Miguel’s tour shifts 3.1m tickets

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
Promoted|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

Promoted|08 Dec 2023

AEG Presents unveils new outdoor concert series

The promoter has also announced a pair of co-headliners for the Sunday of All Points East in London

Promoted|17 Jan 2024

Bradford Live unveils first launch season events

NEC Group will take over the operation of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue by mid-2024, ahead of this autumn's opening season

Promoted|06 Nov 2023

Where fun, festivals and finishing lines collide

The Jockey Club is home to the nation's foremost collection of 15 magnificent racecourses, boasting impeccable facilities

Ticketmaster Italy, Home Entertainment
Promoted|28 Nov 2023

Italian live music events up 70% since 2019

More than 31,000 concerts took place in Italy in 2022 compared to 18,000 three years earlier, reports trade body Assomusica

