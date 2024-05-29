x

news

Dice expands beyond ticketing with Extras launch

The feature will allow event creators to offer enriched experiences and auxiliary products to fans, in addition to their concert tickets

By James Hanley on 29 May 2024

Jack Driessen


Dice has announced a new marketplace for event creators and fans as part of its wider strategy to expand its operations beyond ticketing.

The first product feature within the new marketplace is Dice Extras, which will allow event creators to offer enriched experiences and auxiliary products to fans, in addition to their concert tickets.

Launching in July in the US and UK, it will enable event creators to create, manage, report on and market their add-ons to fans. Extras include ‘Experiences’ such as area passes, meet & greets, after-parties, VIP upgrades, and skipping the line; ‘Accommodation and Transport Options’ like parking, coach or bus services, and camping area passes; ‘Food and Drink’ provisions and ‘Merch’.

To support the development, the live music network and ticketing company has appointed Jack Driessen as its new VP of commerce, with responsibility for creating, building, and overseeing the launch of its unified concert marketplace.

“The Extras suite will allow fans to effortlessly discover and purchase everything music-related in one place from tickets to VIP upgrades and unique experiences,” explains Driessen. “It also empowers our artist, venue and promoter partners to connect directly with audiences whilst streamlining their operations and boosting their bottom line.”

Driessen’s previous experience includes stints as GM of apparel at Whatnot, COO of Saturdays NYC and director of e-commerce strategy at Tommy Hilfiger. He also held leadership roles at Amazon and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“Dice has already nailed the ticket-buying experience, and now we want to build on that, making it even easier for fans to get the most out of live events”

“Dice has already nailed the ticket-buying experience, and now we want to build on that, making it even easier for fans to get the most out of live events, all on one platform,” he adds. “It’s an exciting moment for Dice, and I’m looking forward to growing our product capabilities to help fans get out more and get closer to the artists they love.”

The launch follows a Beta phase which saw 44 partners across the UK and US benefit from increased revenues and enhanced fan experiences. The firm notes that independent venue and promoter partners have seen up to 30% increase in average event revenue so far.

“Since partnering with Dice, our RnB Slow Jams events continually sell out, and we’re always seeking new ways to engage with our growing community of fans,” says Matthew Bridgeman, events manager at RnB Slow Jams. “Our Valentine’s Day shows at London’s Koko felt like the perfect fit to trial Dice’s commerce offering and test the new Extras features. We were thrilled to see hundreds of fans snapping up the queue jump tickets on top of their regular admission tickets.

“The seamless integration has not only enhanced our fan experience but also boosted our revenue. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with Dice and leveraging more of the app’s commerce features in the future.”

 

