x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CTS Eventim shares rocket 10% after Q1 results

The German-headquartered group reported consolidated revenue of €408.7m for the first three months of 2024

By James Hanley on 23 May 2024

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg


Shares in CTS Eventim are approaching an all-time high after the firm achieved “sustained dynamic growth” in the first quarter of 2024.

The German-headquartered group posted consolidated revenue of €408.7 million for the three-month period, up 11.6% year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA soaring by 36.3% to €92.2m. On the back of the figures, its share price soared more than 10% this morning (23 May) to €89.15.

It was announced last month that the company is set to acquire See Tickets and a portfolio of festivals from Vivendi. CTS also recently secured ticketing deals for several international handball tournaments and was appointed official ticketing service provider for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in partnership with AXS.

“CTS Eventim achieved sustained dynamic growth in its operating business in Q1, and had remarkable success in winning a number of substantial tenders”

“CTS Eventim achieved sustained dynamic growth in its operating business in Q1, and had remarkable success in winning a number of substantial tenders for major sporting events,” says CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “These will create positive momentum for the company’s development over the medium and long term. The ticketing for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Los Angeles will give an extra boost to our already successful entry into the North American market.”

Q1 ticketing revenue climbed by 23.3% year-on-year to €182.8m. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 24.9% to €83.3m. Punto Ticket and Teleticket, market leaders in Chile and Peru, respectively, were consolidated for a full quarter for the first time, having been acquired in late 2023.

CTS’ live entertainment segment’s revenue also increased by 4.8% to €234.4m in the  quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDA stood at €8.9m – almost €8m higher than in the prior year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

StubHub will lay off the majority of employees in Shanghai and San Francisco
News|02 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim wins race to acquire See Tickets

The German live entertainment behemoth will also take control of Vivendi's festival division, which includes 11 events

News|30 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim secures TikTok ticketing partnership

The global partnership will allow artists to promote their live dates in their TikTok videos and sell tickets through CTS Eventim

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

CTS Eventim's Rainer Appel at ILMC 2015
News|28 Mar 2024

CTS Eventim EVP steps down after 26 years

Rainer Appel will leave the firm at the end of March, transitioning to an advisory role for the German live entertainment firm

Most Viewed Stories

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|22 May 2024

Live Nation talks DoJ, all-in pricing, festivals

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|21 May 2024

Runway Artists: ‘Popular culture isn’t shaped by ageing white men’

news|22 May 2024

Madonna’s Celebration Tour grosses $227.2 million

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|21 May 2024

Timberlake extends tour after 1m+ ticket sales

news|20 May 2024

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rock am Ring, the Nürburgring
News|07 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim ‘significantly’ exceeds 2023 forecast

The German-headquartered giant reported consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion in a record year for the company

StubHub will lay off the majority of employees in Shanghai and San Francisco
News|02 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim wins race to acquire See Tickets

The German live entertainment behemoth will also take control of Vivendi's festival division, which includes 11 events

News|30 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim secures TikTok ticketing partnership

The global partnership will allow artists to promote their live dates in their TikTok videos and sell tickets through CTS Eventim

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

CTS Eventim's Rainer Appel at ILMC 2015
News|28 Mar 2024

CTS Eventim EVP steps down after 26 years

Rainer Appel will leave the firm at the end of March, transitioning to an advisory role for the German live entertainment firm

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K