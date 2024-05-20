x

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|16 May 2024

Jung at Heart: Switzerland market report

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

comment|15 May 2024

Audiences want more than just music at festivals

news|16 May 2024

Astroworld wrongful death lawsuit trial date set

news|16 May 2024

‘A momentous day’: TICKET Act passes in the US

news|16 May 2024

ATC joins forces with Raw Power Management

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|15 May 2024

Elbow show gets Co-op Live up and running

Promoted|21 Mar 2024

Metallica’s Covid insurance lawsuit rejected

The band sued Lloyd's of London over losses from six 2020 tour dates in South America, which were cancelled due to the pandemic

OVG's Manchester Co-op Live arena will open in 2023
Promoted|12 Jan 2024

Next generation: 2024’s new wave of arenas

IQ profiles a handful of the game-changing venues scheduled to launch around the globe over the next 12 months

Promoted|28 Mar 2024

Best Kept Secret festival targets next generation

Festival director Maurits Westerik speaks to IQ ahead of the landmark tenth edition of the Dutch gathering

Dansk Live's Esben Marcher
Promoted|02 Feb 2024

Danish ticket buyers buck post-Covid trends

Ticketmaster and Dansk Live have published a survey of almost 16,000 ticket buyers in Denmark, including revealing data about spending habits

Promoted|21 Feb 2024

The Touring Business Handbook 2024 out now

IQ's new resource features information from experts in law, insurance, visas & immigration, accountancy & tax, royalties and currency exchange

