news

Promoters unite for Colombia’s La Eterna festival

Cárdenas Marketing Network and Breakfast Club are joining forces with agency La Industria Inc on the new Latin music event

By James Hanley on 22 May 2024

Henry Cárdenas


Promoters Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN) and Breakfast Club are partnering with booking and management agency La Industria Inc to launch new one-day Colombian festival La Eterna.

The Latin music event will debut at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín on 3 August as part of the traditional Flower Fair. General sale tickets start at COP135,000 (€33).

“La Eterna is a festival-type experience never before seen within the framework of the Flower Fair,” says Henry Cárdenas, CEO of CMN. “We will have capacity for more than 42,000 people at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium with two alternate areas of the stadium with differential experiences, two stages – one of them on a 360º platform – and infinite experiences that will allow us to have an eternal party in the city.”

Artists will include Marc Anthony, Ana Gabriel, Nicky Jam, Xavi, Fonseca, Elder Dayán Díaz, Proyecto Uno and Nath, reports Revista DC.

“The Flower Festival was born to proudly celebrate our Antioqueñidad, our music and our culture,” says Breakfast Club CEO Carlos Franco. “Medellín is an abundant land, of vibrant people who have no restraints when it comes to enjoying themselves. Without a doubt, it is the eternal capital of music. That is why we will present rhythms from reggaetón, salsa, rancheras, merengue and much more.”

“Medellín is the home of the great urban artists, the square of the great concerts and festivals”

Founded by music entrepreneur Cárdenas in 2001, Chicago-based CMN promotes global tours by artists such as Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Chayanne, Ana Gabriel and Nicky Jam. Most recently, it launched the largest global Latin music tour with Luis Miguel.

Breakfast Club was launched in 2013 and currently holds 15 to 20 events per year including electronic music festival La Solar, which was held at Parque Norte Medellín in February.

Both companies announced major moves back in March, with US-based CMN forming a strategic alliance with AEG Presents to create “the world leader in live Latin music”, and Colombia’s Breakfast Club and TBL Live joining forces to create new entertainment company Breakfast Live.

Medellín-based La Industria Inc, meanwhile, has helped launch the careers of acts such as Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Chocquibtown.

“Medellín is the home of the great urban artists, the square of the great concerts and festivals,” adds La Industria Inc CEO Juan Diego Medina. “That is why we will celebrate with Eterna, a party for everyone.”

 

