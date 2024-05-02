x

Coldplay to premiere Buenos Aires concert on Veeps

The film of the band's record-breaking 2022 stint in Argentina was previously screened in thousands of cinemas across more than 80 countries

By James Hanley on 02 May 2024


image © Stevie Rae Gibbs

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate concert film is to have its streaming premiere on Live Nation’s Veeps platform.

Filmed during the band’s sold out, 10-night run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, the 70,000-cap show in Argentina on 28 October 2022 was screened in thousands of cinemas across more than 80 countries, marking the first ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America.

According to Boxoffice Pro, the original broadcast grossed more than $8.4 million at the box office, charting at No.1 in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the Netherlands.

Coldplay’s 10-night sellout run at the stadium set a new national record, which previously belonged to Roger Waters, who played nine shows at the legendary “Monumental” venue in March 2012 during his The Wall Live tour.

Launched in 2018 by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists

Veeps will air the film on Saturday 11 May at 12pm PT/8pm BST. The production, which features remixed and remastered sound and visuals captured by BAFTA-winning director Paul Dugdale using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, will be free to view as a live airing and available on-demand for audiences to rent after the live broadcast for $3.99.

Launched in 2018 by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon. Live Nation acquired a majority stake in the service in 2021.

The Music of the Spheres trek could see Coldplay become the first band to gross $1 billion from a single tour. At last count it had earned $810.9m, having been attended by 7.66 million fans. This June, the group will become the first act to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage five times. They previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016. The date will mark the band’s only European festival appearance of the year.

 

Read More Like This

Buenos Aires Arena renamed to Movistar Arena
News|07 Dec 2023

Latin star sells out 10 Buenos Aires arena shows

More than 100,000 tickets for Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia's residency at Movistar Arena were snapped up in record time

News|04 Dec 2023

Deaf community compensated after Coldplay concert

Certain services were either delivered late or not provided for Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans at the band's recent Australian show

News|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

More than nine million tickets have now been sold for the band's Music of the Spheres trek, which kicked off in March 2022

Coldplay are due to play a rescheduled run in Brazil next year
News|29 Jan 2024

Coldplay, Live Nation and more co-sign on sustainability study

Led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the study will examine the industry's carbon footprint and suggest practical solutions

