x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA, Wireless, Dice triumph at Music Week Awards

Live Nation UK and Belfast's Oh Yeah Music Centre also picked up prizes at the annual ceremony, held last night in London

By James Hanley on 03 May 2024

Live Music Agency award winner CAA


Companies from across the UK’s live music sector were honoured at the 2024 Music Week Awards, held last night (2 May) at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Presented by Apple Music 1 radio host Dotty, the sold-out ceremony saw 25 awards handed out across the music industry.

Winners included CAA (Live Music Agency), Live Nation UK (Live Music Promoter), Wireless (Festival) and Dice, who triumphed in the Ticketing Company category for the second successive year.

In their acceptance speech, CAA’s Maria May paid tribute to the “amazing artists we get to work with every single day”, while fellow agent Paul Franklin added: “Thanks also to the managers, the labels, the promoters but mainly to the CAA team who work incredibly hard every day.”

In addition, Belfast’s Oh Yeah Music Centre clinched the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene award, which is supported by Music Venue Trust and was decided by a public vote.

“Tonight is proof that pop music matters”

The night’s top award, The Strat – awarded annually to an industry icon – went to Fascination Management founder Peter Loraine, who was presented with the honour by his clients, Girls Aloud.

Loraine’s 30-year music career has included stints as magazine editor, label head and artist manager. He also famously gave the Spice Girls their nicknames.

Video tributes were provided by the group’s Melanie C and Emma Bunton, along with artists Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Will Young, Jessie Ware, Jake Shears, S Club 7, Bananarama, All Saints and Steps, in addition to Universal Music Group’s Sir Lucian Grainge, David Joseph and Selina Webb.

“If I think about it for any amount of time, I just think it’s wild,” said Lorain. “I’ve been able to turn my childhood obsession with pop music into a 30-year occupation. As a teenager, I only wanted three things: I wanted to move to London to work for a music magazine, for a record company and to be friends with Bananarama – not much to ask for really… Tonight is proof that pop music matters.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|02 Feb 2024

Festivals ’24: Wireless, Release Athens, Longitude

The latest round-up of festival bills from across Europe also includes Italy's I-Days, Spain's Mad Cool and the UK's Camp Bestival

News|17 Nov 2023

CAA signs AI tech and content firm Futureverse

The strategic partnership will see the companies "work collaboratively to create new opportunities for talent and IP"

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

Most Viewed Stories

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|30 Apr 2024

Euro festival bosses preview ‘challenging’ 2024 season

news|02 May 2024

Live Nation’s Concert Week expands to 20 new countries

news|01 May 2024

Ticketing amendments rejected by House of Commons

news|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|02 Feb 2024

Festivals ’24: Wireless, Release Athens, Longitude

The latest round-up of festival bills from across Europe also includes Italy's I-Days, Spain's Mad Cool and the UK's Camp Bestival

News|17 Nov 2023

CAA signs AI tech and content firm Futureverse

The strategic partnership will see the companies "work collaboratively to create new opportunities for talent and IP"

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

IQ Jobs Board

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE

Marketing OfficerA-Promotions (den Atelier)

LuxembourgFull TimeTBC

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE