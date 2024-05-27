Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

"Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days"

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have cancelled four dates on their European stadium outing due to “vocal issues”.

The Boss was scheduled to perform at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday (25 May), but the gig was postponed at the last minute because of the vocal issues, citing “doctor’s direction”.

“Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” Springsteen’s official social media accounts said in a statement Sunday.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their European stadium tour”

In addition to the Marseille gig, the impacted concerts include a 28 May show in Prague and a pair of dates, 1 and 3 June, at Milan’s San Siro Stadium.

Following the Milan concerts, Springsteen and the E Street Band had a prescheduled week-long break between shows, which will hopefully provide enough time for the singer to recuperate until the tour resumes on 12 June in Madrid.

New dates for these shows will be announced shortly," the statement continued. "Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.

Springsteen’s 20-plus date European stadium run with The E Street Band kicked off in the UK at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on 5 May, and will finish at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 & 27 July. It will also take in France, Czechia, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

