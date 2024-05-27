x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

"Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days"

By Lisa Henderson on 27 May 2024


Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have cancelled four dates on their European stadium outing due to “vocal issues”.

The Boss was scheduled to perform at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday (25 May), but the gig was postponed at the last minute because of the vocal issues, citing “doctor’s direction”.

“Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” Springsteen’s official social media accounts said in a statement Sunday.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their European stadium tour”

In addition to the Marseille gig, the impacted concerts include a 28 May show in Prague and a pair of dates, 1 and 3 June, at Milan’s San Siro Stadium.

Following the Milan concerts, Springsteen and the E Street Band had a prescheduled week-long break between shows, which will hopefully provide enough time for the singer to recuperate until the tour resumes on 12 June in Madrid.

“New dates for these shows will be announced shortly,” the statement continued. “Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Springsteen’s 20-plus date European stadium run with The E Street Band kicked off in the UK at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on 5 May, and will finish at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 & 27 July. It will also take in France, Czechia, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|30 Apr 2024

Bruce Springsteen to reach Irish ticket milestone

The Boss will have played to one million fans in Ireland over the course of his career by the end of his 2024 European tour

News|22 Jan 2024

The Eagles announce European farewell shows

The American rock legends' Long Goodbye Tour will stop at Manchester's Co-op Live and Arnhem's GelreDome in the Netherlands

News|12 Apr 2024

Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

Originally due to commence in May, the European jaunt has now been pushed back to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts

News|01 May 2024

‘Noxious fumes’ hit Bruce Dickinson’s Brazil gig

Promoter MCA Concerts has issued a statement after the Iron Maiden frontman called out a group of fans during a recent tour date in Brasília

News|07 May 2024

Travis Scott unveils 2024 European tour

The rapper will play 12 dates across Europe this summer as part of his UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour, including his biggest UK show yet

Most Viewed Stories

news|23 May 2024

DOJ sues Live Nation over alleged ‘monopoly’

news|22 May 2024

Madonna’s Celebration Tour grosses $227.2 million

news|23 May 2024

More than 40 UK festivals cancelled for 2024

news|23 May 2024

Promoter Chris Wareing departs AEG Presents UK

news|24 May 2024

Live Nation fires back at DOJ antitrust lawsuit

news|23 May 2024

Polish festival Kraków Live called off again

news|24 May 2024

ATC Group revenues soar 156% post Sandbag deal

news|24 May 2024

Swift’s Euro trek collects attendance records

news|24 May 2024

Dubai’s first mega festival ‘sets new benchmark’

news|24 May 2024

Move Concerts talks management growth, ’24 tours

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|30 Apr 2024

Bruce Springsteen to reach Irish ticket milestone

The Boss will have played to one million fans in Ireland over the course of his career by the end of his 2024 European tour

News|22 Jan 2024

The Eagles announce European farewell shows

The American rock legends' Long Goodbye Tour will stop at Manchester's Co-op Live and Arnhem's GelreDome in the Netherlands

News|12 Apr 2024

Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

Originally due to commence in May, the European jaunt has now been pushed back to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts

News|01 May 2024

‘Noxious fumes’ hit Bruce Dickinson’s Brazil gig

Promoter MCA Concerts has issued a statement after the Iron Maiden frontman called out a group of fans during a recent tour date in Brasília

News|07 May 2024

Travis Scott unveils 2024 European tour

The rapper will play 12 dates across Europe this summer as part of his UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour, including his biggest UK show yet

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K