x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

BBC Proms celebrates record-breaking ticket sales

Last weekend's onsale for the 2024 classical music series saw the highest number of Proms tickets ever sold online in a single day

By James Hanley on 21 May 2024

Lise Davidsen and Marin Alsop at the 2023 Proms


image © Mark Allan

The BBC Proms sold a record-breaking number of tickets during last weekend’s 2024 onsale, it has been revealed.

Nearly 103,000 tickets were sold for the classical music series on Saturday 18 May after general booking opened at 9am – the highest number of Proms tickets ever sold online in a single day.

Taking into account telephone and in-person sales, more than 107,000 were sold on Saturday – up almost 36% on last year. When combined with Sunday’s figures and the figures for season tickets, the total number of tickets sold is almost 125,000.

“I am delighted that the 2024 Proms, my last as director, are proving so appealing,” says BBC Proms director David Pickard. “With many of our core classical concerts selling fast, it shows that the public’s appetite for classical orchestral music is as strong as ever. To see such huge audiences for Mahler, Beethoven, Britten, Bruckner, Verdi and Holst reinforces the original vision of the festival – to bring the best of classical music to the widest possible audience.”

Held predominantly at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the 2024 BBC Proms season runs from 19 July until 14 September and features 90 Proms with over 3,000 musicians.

The most in-demand Proms are the First Night of the Proms conducted by Elim Chan (19 July), Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco (20 July), Sir Mark Elder conducts Mahler’s Fifth (21 July), Verdi’s Requiem (23 July), CBeebies Proms (27 July, two concerts), Yunchan Lim performs Beethoven, Bruckner and Tüür (29 July), Sam Smith (2 August), Anne-Sophie Mutter performs Brahms with the West-Eastern Divan (11 August), Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony (12 August) and Britten’s War Requiem (17 August).

“I am thrilled that this year’s opening on sale weekend has been record-breaking, demonstrating the UK’s passion for live music”

The list also includes Aurora Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Ninth (18 August), Holst’s The Planets (25 August), Doctor Who Proms (26 August, two concerts), Simon Rattle conducts Mahler’s Sixth (6 September) and Florence + The Machine: Symphony of Lungs (11 September).

Tickets for the majority of the 2024 BBC Proms are still available, while up to 1,000 Promming tickets will be released for every single Prom, priced at £8 and available at 10.30am on the day of the concert.

“I am thrilled that this year’s opening on sale weekend has been record-breaking, demonstrating the UK’s passion for live music,” adds Sam Jackson, controller, Radio 3 and BBC Proms. “It’s noteworthy that the 15 best-selling Proms reflect the breadth and variety of what the BBC Proms offers, from international orchestras and star soloists through to family concerts and genre-defying gems.

“While these figures are very encouraging, audiences should be aware that no Prom at the Royal Albert Hall is ever sold out until the day itself, because you can buy standing tickets for every single concert, on the day. And of course, all concerts will be broadcast on Radio 3.”

BBC Radio 3 will broadcast every single Prom, and they will all be available on BBC Sounds. Other BBC Radio networks, including Radio 1 and Radio 2 will broadcast highlights, while 24 programmes will also be broadcast on TV and BBC iPlayer.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|20 Mar 2024

P!nk’s record-breaking ANZ ticket sales celebrated

Live Nation Australia executives joined P!nk's manager Roger Davies and Sony Music Australia to congratulate the singer

News|06 Dec 2023

Iron Maiden smash Colombia ticket sales record

All 42k tickets for the band's first concert in Bogota since 2011 sold out in just 21 minutes - a record for an international act

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour
News|27 Nov 2023

Local promoters hail record Ed Sheeran sales

NNG Promotions, Fest Team and L Tips discuss how Mathematics will pave the way for other blockbuster tours in their emerging markets

Most Viewed Stories

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|17 May 2024

Viagogo agrees to website changes after EU action

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

|20 May 2024

Covid pandemic – once in a generation?

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|20 Mar 2024

P!nk’s record-breaking ANZ ticket sales celebrated

Live Nation Australia executives joined P!nk's manager Roger Davies and Sony Music Australia to congratulate the singer

News|06 Dec 2023

Iron Maiden smash Colombia ticket sales record

All 42k tickets for the band's first concert in Bogota since 2011 sold out in just 21 minutes - a record for an international act

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour
News|27 Nov 2023

Local promoters hail record Ed Sheeran sales

NNG Promotions, Fest Team and L Tips discuss how Mathematics will pave the way for other blockbuster tours in their emerging markets

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K