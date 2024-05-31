x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Bad Bunny closes record-shattering US tour

The Puerto Rican rapper broke the all-time concert gross record in 16 of the 30 arenas he visited

By Lisa Henderson on 31 May 2024


Bad Bunny has wrapped the US leg of his Most Wanted Tour, shattering multiple records and selling out every date.

The Live Nation-promoted tour spanned 46 dates in 30 different arenas, grossing approximately US$208 million (€191m) and selling over 700,000 tickets.

Of the 30 arenas played, the Puerto Rican rapper broke the all-time concert gross record in 16 venues including Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA, (47,586 tickets, $20,226,378 gross), Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, (45,529, $17,769,046) and Kia Center, Orlando, FL, (31,759, $9,101,053), according to the Pollstar Boxoffice.

The Most Wanted Tour boasted a 37-song setlist and saw the rapper accompanied by The Philharmonic Orchestra Project: 24 musicians led by the multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, and conductor Carlitos Lopez.

The Live Nation-promoted tour grossed approximately US$208 million (€191m) and selling over 700,000 tickets

Spanning two hours, the show was divided into four segments, taking attendees on a journey through every chapter of Bad Bunny’s career, with a special focus on his most recent album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow).

The tour followed his World’s Hottest Tour stadium outing and before that El Último Tour del Mundo, which together closed in 2022 with a staggering $435 million. The gross saw him usurp Ed Sheeran as the highest-grossing touring artist in a calendar year.

Next, Bad Bunny will return to Puerto Rico for three sold-out shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico between 7-9 June.

The artist is represented by UTA’s David Zedeck and Jbeau Lewis in North America, as well as Carlos Abreu in the London office. Henry Cardenas handles Central and South America.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Bad Bunny
News|15 Mar 2024

Bad Bunny sues fan over YouTube concert footage

The rapper has launched a lawsuit after his attempts to have the clips removed from the platform were contested

News|14 Mar 2024

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

Frank Turner
News|17 Apr 2024

Frank Turner attempts world record with 24hr tour

The singer-songwriter is bidding to set a new bar for the most concerts played in different cities within 24 hours

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

News|03 May 2024

Live Nation posts record Q1, addresses DOJ lawsuit

Revenue leapt 21% year-on-year to $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the company's latest financial results

Most Viewed Stories

news|28 May 2024

How is the industry grappling with artist boycotts?

news|29 May 2024

Primavera’s Marta Pallarès talks booking strategy

feature|30 May 2024

The Solutionist: Anna Sjölund’s 25 years in live

news|27 May 2024

Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

news|27 May 2024

Amsterdam festivals fear bankruptcy over new policy

news|27 May 2024

Three major festivals hampered by severe weather

news|28 May 2024

Probe into Sacha Lord firm’s £400k Covid grant

news|27 May 2024

Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

news|30 May 2024

Alleged Ticketmaster data breach investigated

news|27 May 2024

Nicki Minaj’s Co-op Live gig axed after drugs arrest

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Bad Bunny
News|15 Mar 2024

Bad Bunny sues fan over YouTube concert footage

The rapper has launched a lawsuit after his attempts to have the clips removed from the platform were contested

News|14 Mar 2024

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

Frank Turner
News|17 Apr 2024

Frank Turner attempts world record with 24hr tour

The singer-songwriter is bidding to set a new bar for the most concerts played in different cities within 24 hours

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

News|03 May 2024

Live Nation posts record Q1, addresses DOJ lawsuit

Revenue leapt 21% year-on-year to $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the company's latest financial results

IQ Jobs Board

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE