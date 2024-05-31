Bad Bunny closes record-shattering US tour

The Puerto Rican rapper broke the all-time concert gross record in 16 of the 30 arenas he visited

Bad Bunny has wrapped the US leg of his Most Wanted Tour, shattering multiple records and selling out every date.

The Live Nation-promoted tour spanned 46 dates in 30 different arenas, grossing approximately US$208 million (€191m) and selling over 700,000 tickets.

Of the 30 arenas played, the Puerto Rican rapper broke the all-time concert gross record in 16 venues including Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA, (47,586 tickets, $20,226,378 gross), Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, (45,529, $17,769,046) and Kia Center, Orlando, FL, (31,759, $9,101,053), according to the Pollstar Boxoffice.

The Most Wanted Tour boasted a 37-song setlist and saw the rapper accompanied by The Philharmonic Orchestra Project: 24 musicians led by the multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, and conductor Carlitos Lopez.

Spanning two hours, the show was divided into four segments, taking attendees on a journey through every chapter of Bad Bunny’s career, with a special focus on his most recent album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow).

The tour followed his World’s Hottest Tour stadium outing and before that El Último Tour del Mundo, which together closed in 2022 with a staggering $435 million. The gross saw him usurp Ed Sheeran as the highest-grossing touring artist in a calendar year.

Next, Bad Bunny will return to Puerto Rico for three sold-out shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico between 7-9 June.

The artist is represented by UTA’s David Zedeck and Jbeau Lewis in North America, as well as Carlos Abreu in the London office. Henry Cardenas handles Central and South America.

