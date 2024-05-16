Australian government pledges $8.6m to Revive Live

The commitment comes as a timely boost to the country's embattled festival sector, amid mounting cancellations

The Australian government has earmarked A$8.6 million (€5.3m) for the Revive Live programme to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the domestic live music sector.

The commitment in the 2024/25 federal budget will provide essential support to live music venues and festivals showcasing Australian acts, and has been welcomed by the country’s music industry.

“This urgent funding comes at a crucial time,” says Dean Ormston, CEO of Australian collection society APRA AMCOS. “Australia has lost more than a quarter of its live music venues and stages across the nation since the pandemic.

“The $8.6 million investment in Revive Live is timely. We know there are many reasons for the continuing closure of iconic venues and festivals across the country: these include substantial increased costs associated with supply chains, soaring public liability insurance premiums, as well as changes in consumer behaviour with cost-of-living pressures.

“Live music venues, especially smaller establishments, find themselves squeezed between rising operational expenses and diminishing profit margins. As a result, many venues are forced to either pass on the increased costs to patrons through higher ticket prices or cut back on live music events altogether. Or worse, they shut their doors and turn off the lights.”

The cash injection comes on the heels of a Senate inquiry into Australia’s national cultural policy, which called for greater assistance for the country’s crisis-hit festival sector.

“This investment will ensure our festivals… can continue to employ thousands of creative workers and showcase Australian artists on our festival stages”

NSW’s Return to Rio became the latest event to call off its 2024 edition earlier this month, citing a 529% rise in police and medical costs, following in the footsteps of the likes of Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Falls. Other casualties have included Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays.

“The commitment to funding for festivals and live music will support a vital channel for discovery, ensuring our talented up and coming artists – as well as our established artists – get in front of new and larger audiences faster,” says Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) CEO Annabelle Herd. “ARIA will continue to work with all levels of government to maximise every opportunity for Australian music to reach its true potential.”

Leading Australian independent promoter Untitled Group also backed the move.

“This investment will ensure our festivals such as Pitch Music & Arts, Beyond the Valley, Wildlands and Ability Fest can continue to employ thousands of creative workers and showcase Australian artists on our festival stages,” says the company.

The government has also pledged $7.9m over four years to support people with disability to access and participate in the creative arts.

