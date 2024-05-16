x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Australian government pledges $8.6m to Revive Live

The commitment comes as a timely boost to the country's embattled festival sector, amid mounting cancellations

By James Hanley on 16 May 2024

Beyond the Valley


image © Mitch Lowe

The Australian government has earmarked A$8.6 million (€5.3m) for the Revive Live programme to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the domestic live music sector.

The commitment in the 2024/25 federal budget will provide essential support to live music venues and festivals showcasing Australian acts, and has been welcomed by the country’s music industry.

“This urgent funding comes at a crucial time,” says Dean Ormston, CEO of Australian collection society APRA AMCOS. “Australia has lost more than a quarter of its live music venues and stages across the nation since the pandemic.

“The $8.6 million investment in Revive Live is timely. We know there are many reasons for the continuing closure of iconic venues and festivals across the country: these include substantial increased costs associated with supply chains, soaring public liability insurance premiums, as well as changes in consumer behaviour with cost-of-living pressures.

“Live music venues, especially smaller establishments, find themselves squeezed between rising operational expenses and diminishing profit margins. As a result, many venues are forced to either pass on the increased costs to patrons through higher ticket prices or cut back on live music events altogether. Or worse, they shut their doors and turn off the lights.”

The cash injection comes on the heels of a Senate inquiry into Australia’s national cultural policy, which called for greater assistance for the country’s crisis-hit festival sector.

“This investment will ensure our festivals… can continue to employ thousands of creative workers and showcase Australian artists on our festival stages”

NSW’s Return to Rio became the latest event to call off its 2024 edition earlier this month, citing a 529% rise in police and medical costs, following in the footsteps of the likes of Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Falls. Other casualties have included Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays.

“The commitment to funding for festivals and live music will support a vital channel for discovery, ensuring our talented up and coming artists – as well as our established artists – get in front of new and larger audiences faster,” says Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) CEO Annabelle Herd. “ARIA will continue to work with all levels of government to maximise every opportunity for Australian music to reach its true potential.”

Leading Australian independent promoter Untitled Group also backed the move.

“This investment will ensure our festivals such as Pitch Music & Arts, Beyond the Valley, Wildlands and Ability Fest can continue to employ thousands of creative workers and showcase Australian artists on our festival stages,” says the company.

The government has also pledged $7.9m over four years to support people with disability to access and participate in the creative arts.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Groovin' the Moo 2016, Maitland, Just One Life, pill testing
News|14 Feb 2024

Australian festival scene ‘in crisis’ as cancellations rise

Groovin The Moo, Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays have all been called off

News|09 Jan 2024

Eight suspected overdoses at Australian festival

The incident at Hardmission Festival in Melbourne has sparked renewed calls for nationwide pill-testing programs

News|16 Jan 2024

Australian festivals to receive $2.5m govt funding

A total of 37 music festivals, reflecting a wide range of genres and audiences, will benefit via the Live Music Australia programme

Australian artist Tones and I
News|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

Michael's Rule would ensure international tours include at least one local artist among the support acts

News|20 Mar 2024

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

Most Viewed Stories

news|13 May 2024

Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

news|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

news|14 May 2024

Travis Scott extends European tour after sellouts

news|14 May 2024

FKP Scorpio Ent announces major expansion plans

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|14 May 2024

Country State of Mind: The rise of country music

news|13 May 2024

Fan suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries at concert

news|15 May 2024

LN credits all-in pricing for 8% sales uptick

news|14 May 2024

Jason Miller steps down at Eventim Live Asia

feature|16 May 2024

Jung at Heart: Switzerland market report

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Groovin' the Moo 2016, Maitland, Just One Life, pill testing
News|14 Feb 2024

Australian festival scene ‘in crisis’ as cancellations rise

Groovin The Moo, Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays have all been called off

News|09 Jan 2024

Eight suspected overdoses at Australian festival

The incident at Hardmission Festival in Melbourne has sparked renewed calls for nationwide pill-testing programs

News|16 Jan 2024

Australian festivals to receive $2.5m govt funding

A total of 37 music festivals, reflecting a wide range of genres and audiences, will benefit via the Live Music Australia programme

Australian artist Tones and I
News|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

Michael's Rule would ensure international tours include at least one local artist among the support acts

News|20 Mar 2024

Lady Gaga to revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Vegas

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer for eight dates

IQ Jobs Board

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K