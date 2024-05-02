x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Aussie festival cancels after costs rocket 529%

NSW's Return to Rio has joined events such as Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Falls in taking a break in 2024

By James Hanley on 02 May 2024


The crisis engulfing Australia’s festival scene has claimed another victim with the cancellation of NSW’s Return to Rio.

Organisers of the boutique funk, soul and house event, which was first held in 2013, have pulled the plug on the 2024 edition, citing a 529% rise in police and medical costs amounting to A$300,000 (€183,370) as a result of new laws.

In NSW since 2019, festivals considered high-risk or “subject” events need to submit a safety management plan – usually requiring a bigger police and medical presence – and Return to Rio was considered a subject festival under the regulations.

“It’s devastating,” co-founder Alex Cooper, who runs the event with her husband Ricky, tells the Sydney Morning Herald. “There needs to be more done for the industry to survive. It’s just financially unviable.”

“For a few thousand people, we had to have a policeman, a medic, a security guard, a member of the production team, a member of the bar team and they had to stay in the central control room all day.

“In Victoria and the ACT, they don’t have this problem. In Queensland, they don’t have this problem. The rest of the world, they don’t have this problem. And we didn’t have the problem before 2019.”

Return to Rio organisers say they would have needed to raise ticket prices by about $100 to cover costs for 2024

More than 40 Australian music festivals have also been cancelled, postponed, or evacuated due to heat, fires, rain or floods over the past decade, including more than 20 in 2022 alone. More than one-third of festivals in the country lost money in the 2022-2023 financial year, according to a recent report from Creative Australia.

High-profile NSW festivals Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Falls are all taking a break for 2024, while it was recently claimed that NSW police were charging some organisers up to 12 times that of Victoria.

The Coopers, who hope that Return to Rio will be able to come back next year, say they would have needed to raise ticket prices by about $100 to cover costs for 2024, which would have led to a “massive drop off in our expected numbers”.

A review of the Music Festivals Act, commissioned by the NSW Labor government last year, is still ongoing.

“We’re really starting to push into the next festival season,” says Australian Festivals Association head Mitch Wilson. “Organisers make all their plans six, nine, 12 months out.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

Rolling Loud
News|07 Nov 2023

Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

The Miami-hailing hip-hop festival franchise had been set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in January next year

News|11 Mar 2024

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival was marred by the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee

Australian flag beach ball, Big Day Out 2011, Sydney, Eva Rinaldi
News|15 Dec 2023

Aussie live industry reports strong resurgence

The market posted its second highest attendance and revenue on record in 2022, according to Live Performance Australia

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

Last year's festival cost £62 million to stage, according to its newly published Economic Impact Summary 2023

Most Viewed Stories

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|02 May 2024

Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|30 Apr 2024

Euro festival bosses preview ‘challenging’ 2024 season

news|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

news|01 May 2024

Ticketing amendments rejected by House of Commons

news|29 Apr 2024

Andrea Bocelli plans all-star events in Italy

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

Rolling Loud
News|07 Nov 2023

Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

The Miami-hailing hip-hop festival franchise had been set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in January next year

News|11 Mar 2024

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival was marred by the suspected drug-related death of a 23-year-old attendee

Australian flag beach ball, Big Day Out 2011, Sydney, Eva Rinaldi
News|15 Dec 2023

Aussie live industry reports strong resurgence

The market posted its second highest attendance and revenue on record in 2022, according to Live Performance Australia

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

Last year's festival cost £62 million to stage, according to its newly published Economic Impact Summary 2023

IQ Jobs Board

Marketing OfficerA-Promotions (den Atelier)

LuxembourgFull TimeTBC

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE

Promoter Assistant (12 month Paternity Cover)FORM

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE