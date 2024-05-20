ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

The stalwart executive has been group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC) for 19 years

Tim Worton, group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC), has announced his departure from the industry after 33 years.

The veteran executive leaves ASM after 25 years at the firm – 19 of which were in his current role – for a role as a full-time student.

In 2025, he will attend Moore Theological College in Sydney for 12 months, with the aim of securing a pastoral, chaplaincy or ministry role.

The announcement was made at the 31st Asia Pacific Venue Industry Congress at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

“The company has given me amazing opportunities that I will always cherish”

“Tim has been a great ambassador for our organisation,” says ASM Global (APAC) chairman and chief executive, Harvey Lister AM. He has made an admirable and life-changing decision to follow his faith and we applaud his decision and wish him well.

“Tim’s leadership and executive management of the arena portfolio is demonstrated by the continued growth of the Group’s arenas through innovation and ongoing development of entertainment content for audiences.”

Worton comments: “The company has given me amazing opportunities that I will always cherish. Harvey has been incredibly supportive of my decision to go in this vastly different direction, allowing flexibility in my role and I am very grateful for his support and encouragement. Rod Pilbeam [ASM Global APAC founder] has been a great mentor to me over my 25 years with ASM Global and I am indebted to him for the important role he has played in my life.”

Reflecting on the highlights of his career at ASM, he adds: “Helping to ensure there is plenty of live content and the company’s arena network is operationally and financially successful is a key part of my role. What I have loved most about my career is supporting and mentoring colleagues, helping to create opportunities for future development.”

