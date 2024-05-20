x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

The stalwart executive has been group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC) for 19 years

By Lisa Henderson on 20 May 2024

Tim Worton, ASM Global APAC

Tim Worton, ASM Global APAC


Tim Worton, group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC), has announced his departure from the industry after 33 years.

The veteran executive leaves ASM after 25 years at the firm – 19 of which were in his current role – for a role as a full-time student.

In 2025, he will attend Moore Theological College in Sydney for 12 months, with the aim of securing a pastoral, chaplaincy or ministry role.

The announcement was made at the 31st Asia Pacific Venue Industry Congress at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

“The company has given me amazing opportunities that I will always cherish”

“Tim has been a great ambassador for our organisation,” says ASM Global (APAC) chairman and chief executive, Harvey Lister AM. He has made an admirable and life-changing decision to follow his faith and we applaud his decision and wish him well.

“Tim’s leadership and executive management of the arena portfolio is demonstrated by the continued growth of the Group’s arenas through innovation and ongoing development of entertainment content for audiences.”

Worton comments: “The company has given me amazing opportunities that I will always cherish. Harvey has been incredibly supportive of my decision to go in this vastly different direction, allowing flexibility in my role and I am very grateful for his support and encouragement. Rod Pilbeam [ASM Global APAC founder] has been a great mentor to me over my 25 years with ASM Global and I am indebted to him for the important role he has played in my life.”

Reflecting on the highlights of his career at ASM, he adds: “Helping to ensure there is plenty of live content and the company’s arena network is operationally and financially successful is a key part of my role. What I have loved most about my career is supporting and mentoring colleagues, helping to create opportunities for future development.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Anna Sjölund, ASM Global
News|30 Nov 2023

Anna Sjölund trades Live Nation for ASM Global

"Let’s be entirely honest, Anna joining the ASM Global European programming team is nothing short of seismic"

News|03 Jan 2024

ASM Global hires new Olympia London CEO

Live industry veteran Andy O’Sullivan joins the company following a lengthy stint as venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

News|10 Apr 2024

ASM Global appoints Matthew Lazarus-Hall as EVP

The veteran executive will have remit to optimise event content at ASM Global’s venues in his new EVP role

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 May 2024

ATC’s Alex Bruford on Fontaines DC’s arena ascent

feature|16 May 2024

Jung at Heart: Switzerland market report

news|17 May 2024

UTA names Obi Asika among five new music partners

news|17 May 2024

Festival Friday: Lineups, newbies & cancellations

comment|15 May 2024

Audiences want more than just music at festivals

news|16 May 2024

Astroworld wrongful death lawsuit trial date set

news|16 May 2024

‘A momentous day’: TICKET Act passes in the US

news|16 May 2024

ATC joins forces with Raw Power Management

news|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

news|15 May 2024

Elbow show gets Co-op Live up and running

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Anna Sjölund, ASM Global
News|30 Nov 2023

Anna Sjölund trades Live Nation for ASM Global

"Let’s be entirely honest, Anna joining the ASM Global European programming team is nothing short of seismic"

News|03 Jan 2024

ASM Global hires new Olympia London CEO

Live industry veteran Andy O’Sullivan joins the company following a lengthy stint as venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

News|10 Apr 2024

ASM Global appoints Matthew Lazarus-Hall as EVP

The veteran executive will have remit to optimise event content at ASM Global’s venues in his new EVP role

IQ Jobs Board

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE