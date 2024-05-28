2024 fests: Superbloom, Pinkpop, La Prima Estate

IQ's latest round-up of this summer's lineups also includes Super Bock Super Rock, South Facing and Oasis Festival

With the 2024 festival season now upon us, a number of forthcoming events are unveiling their completed bills.

Germany’s Superbloom Festival has announced OneRepublic as its final headliner, joining acts such as Sam Smith, Calvin Harris and Shirin David at Munich’s Olympic Park on 7-8 September. The 50,000-cap festival debuted in 2022 and will also feature The Chainsmokers, Burna Boy, Louis Tomlinson, Nothing But Thieves, RIN, Tokio Hotel, Niall Horan, Jorja Smith and Kenya Grace, among others.

In Portugal, Super Bock Super Rock will be headlined by Måneskin, 21 Savage and Stormzy, backed by the likes of Royal Blood, Tom Morello, Black Coffee, Slow J, Mahalia, Fisher, Vulfpeck and Will Butler on Meco Beach, South Lisbon, from 18-20 July.

Måneskin and Royal Blood will also grace legendary Dutch festival Pinkpop, which will also welcome superstars such as Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Keane, Nothing But Thieves, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Pendulum, Babymetal, James Arthur, Oliver Heldens, Corey Taylor and Jane’s Addiction to Landgraaf between 21-23 June.

Plus, the third edition of La Prima Estate in Tuscany, Italy, will star Peggy Gou, Paolo Nutini, Fontaines DC, Kasabian, Phoenix, Jane’s Addiction, Dinosaur Jr and Michael Kiwanuka across two weekends – 14-16 & 21-23 June.

Multi-day London open-air concert series South Facing Festival will host headliners Grace Jones (26 July), Future Islands (27 July), Popcaan’s Unruly Fest (28 July), The Roots, De La Soul and The Pharcyde (1 August), Cloud X (2 August),Major League DJz (3 August), Yussef Dayes presents Summer Dayes (4 August), Jess Glynne (9 August) and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley (10 August).

Meanwhile, the 12th Elbjazz Festival in Hamburg, Germany, will be topped by Faithless, Jungle, The Streets and BADBADNOTGOOD from 7-8 June.

Taking place in creative hub Nuanu City, 15 minutes outside of Canggu, from 26-28 July, Bali’s Suara Festival has dropped its phase two lineup with talent including Neil Frances, Youngr, Brandt Brauer Frick, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja and Aussies Angus and Julia Stone. Previously announced acts include LP Giobbi, HVOB (live), Rodriguez Jr. (live), Mansionair and Lastlings, as well as Geju, Deer Jade and Sainte Vie (live).

Elsewhere, Oasis Festival returns to the The Source in Marrakech, Morocco, from 6-8 September. Its first wave of acts includes Laurent Garnier, Jungle, Amine K, HAAi, Jyoty and TSHA.

And Latin music spectacular Besame Mucho Festival will return to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on 21 December, topped by Shakira. It will showcase more than 65 artists including Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes, Banda MS, Enanitos Verdes.

