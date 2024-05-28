x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

2024 fests: Superbloom, Pinkpop, La Prima Estate

IQ's latest round-up of this summer's lineups also includes Super Bock Super Rock, South Facing and Oasis Festival

By James Hanley on 28 May 2024

Superbloom


With the 2024 festival season now upon us, a number of forthcoming events are unveiling their completed bills.

Germany’s Superbloom Festival has announced OneRepublic as its final headliner, joining acts such as Sam Smith, Calvin Harris and Shirin David at Munich’s Olympic Park on 7-8 September. The 50,000-cap festival debuted in 2022 and will also feature The Chainsmokers, Burna Boy, Louis Tomlinson, Nothing But Thieves, RIN, Tokio Hotel, Niall Horan, Jorja Smith and Kenya Grace, among others.

In Portugal, Super Bock Super Rock will be headlined by Måneskin, 21 Savage and Stormzy, backed by the likes of Royal Blood, Tom Morello, Black Coffee, Slow J, Mahalia, Fisher, Vulfpeck and Will Butler on Meco Beach, South Lisbon, from 18-20 July.

Måneskin and Royal Blood will also grace legendary Dutch festival Pinkpop, which will also welcome superstars such as Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Keane, Nothing But Thieves, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Pendulum, Babymetal, James Arthur, Oliver Heldens, Corey Taylor and Jane’s Addiction to Landgraaf between 21-23 June.

Plus, the third edition of La Prima Estate in Tuscany, Italy, will star Peggy Gou, Paolo Nutini, Fontaines DC, Kasabian, Phoenix, Jane’s Addiction, Dinosaur Jr and Michael Kiwanuka across two weekends – 14-16 & 21-23 June.

Multi-day London open-air concert series South Facing Festival will host headliners Grace Jones (26 July), Future Islands (27 July), Popcaan’s Unruly Fest (28 July), The Roots, De La Soul and The Pharcyde (1 August), Cloud X (2 August),Major League DJz (3 August), Yussef Dayes presents Summer Dayes (4 August), Jess Glynne (9 August) and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley (10 August).

Meanwhile, the 12th Elbjazz Festival in Hamburg, Germany, will be topped by Faithless, Jungle, The Streets and BADBADNOTGOOD from 7-8 June.

Taking place in creative hub Nuanu City, 15 minutes outside of Canggu, from 26-28 July, Bali’s Suara Festival has dropped its phase two lineup with talent including Neil Frances, Youngr, Brandt Brauer Frick, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja and Aussies Angus and Julia Stone. Previously announced acts include LP Giobbi, HVOB (live), Rodriguez Jr. (live), Mansionair and Lastlings, as well as Geju, Deer Jade and Sainte Vie (live).

Elsewhere, Oasis Festival returns to the The Source in Marrakech, Morocco, from 6-8 September. Its first wave of acts includes Laurent Garnier, Jungle, Amine K, HAAi, Jyoty and TSHA.

And Latin music spectacular Besame Mucho Festival will return to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on 21 December, topped by Shakira. It will showcase more than 65 artists including Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes, Banda MS, Enanitos Verdes.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|21 Dec 2023

Fests ’24: Eurockéennes, Gent Jazz, Mallorca Live

Catch up on the latest acts booked for next year's season by festivals including OpenAir St Gallen, Zurich OpenAir and MetalDays

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

News|03 Apr 2024

NI fests Emerge and Belsonic boost economy by £30m

Belfast summer 2023 events brought cultural, economic, and employment benefits to Northern Irish landscape

Rolling Loud
News|13 Dec 2023

Rolling Loud streamlines European editions for 2024

The hip-hop franchise has announced that a new edition in Vienna, Austria, will be the only European offshoot next year

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

Most Viewed Stories

news|24 May 2024

Live Nation fires back at DOJ antitrust lawsuit

news|24 May 2024

ATC Group revenues soar 156% post Sandbag deal

news|27 May 2024

Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows

news|27 May 2024

Amsterdam festivals fear bankruptcy over new policy

news|27 May 2024

Three major festivals hampered by severe weather

news|27 May 2024

Touring Entertainment Report 2024 out now

news|27 May 2024

Nicki Minaj’s Co-op Live gig axed after drugs arrest

news|28 May 2024

How is the industry grappling with artist boycotts?

news|24 May 2024

Dubai’s first mega festival ‘sets new benchmark’

news|24 May 2024

Swift’s Euro trek collects attendance records

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|21 Dec 2023

Fests ’24: Eurockéennes, Gent Jazz, Mallorca Live

Catch up on the latest acts booked for next year's season by festivals including OpenAir St Gallen, Zurich OpenAir and MetalDays

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

News|03 Apr 2024

NI fests Emerge and Belsonic boost economy by £30m

Belfast summer 2023 events brought cultural, economic, and employment benefits to Northern Irish landscape

Rolling Loud
News|13 Dec 2023

Rolling Loud streamlines European editions for 2024

The hip-hop franchise has announced that a new edition in Vienna, Austria, will be the only European offshoot next year

Research examines fastest-growing festivals
News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Festival heads discuss headliner drought

"Major artists have less of a financial incentive to play festivals since the headline touring business is more rewarding than ever"

IQ Jobs Board

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive