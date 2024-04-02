x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign cancel arena listening gigs

American rap duo ¥$ have quietly cancelled a series of US listening parties for their collaborative project, days after announcing

By Hanna Ellington on 02 Apr 2024

Kanye West's antisemitic slurs sparked a rally in LA at the weekend

image © Ole Haug

American rap duo ¥$, consisting of Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign, have quietly cancelled their next series of US arena listening sessions for their collaborative project, VULTURES.

The six shows, announced last week, were set to take place between 7-15 April. The East Coast run of listening parties included Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (20,000-capacity), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (19,758-cap), Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena (20,356-cap), Charlotte’s Spectrum Center (17,500-cap) Tampa’s Amalie Arena (21,500-cap), and Fort Lauderdale’s Amerant Bank Arena (20,000-cap).

“We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date,” said both Amalie Arena and Amerant Bank Arena in public statements.

The duo have not publicly acknowledged the cancellations, with Ye deactivating his Instagram account over the weekend.

“It’s still better than other people’s shows that have a mic”

The listening party cancellations come after the duo delayed the second instalment of their three-part VULTURES series. Announced earlier this year, the three-part collaborative series was set to be released in February, March, and April, respectively. VULTURES 1 was released on 9 February to commercial acclaim, but no updates or timelines have been provided for the second and third instalments.

Alongside the release of VULTURES 1, multiple “hi-fidelity audio experience” gigs were announced and held in quick succession in February. These included three back-to-back gigs in the US, at Chicago’s United Center (23,500-cap), New York’s UBS Center (19,000-cap), and at an unnamed tent on the Las Vegas Strip, and three shows in Europe.

The European late-February listening experiences took place at Italy’s Mediolanum Forum (15,800-cap) and Unipol Arena (20,000), plus Paris’s Accor Arena (20,300). In October 2023, the duo had reportedly planned a joint concert at RCF Arena (100,000-cap) in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which was ultimately scrapped.

Two additional gigs were held in early March after the initial VULTURES 2 release date at Arizona’s Footprint Center (18,422-cap) and San Francisco’s Chase Center (18,064-cap). The pair went on to headline California’s Rolling Loud festival, where they played pre-recorded music without performing.

“It’s still better than other people’s shows that have a mic,” said Ty Dolla $ign following the Rolling Loud performance.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read more like this

News|11 Oct 2023

Easy Life announce final gigs before name change

The Leicester indie group are changing their name after being sued for trademark infringement by the owner of the EasyJet brand

News|27 Oct 2023

Israel-Hamas war: Gigs by B-52s, Comet Is Coming axed

"We are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain, and we have decided to make adjustments"

News|02 Jan 2024

New Dutch club card offers 30 gigs for €60

The 1,200-cap Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands has made up to 100 of the cards available for the coming year

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's first Prime Day concert
News|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

Thailand's PM claims the Singapore government encouraged tour organisers not to hold any other Eras dates in south-east Asia

News|27 Feb 2024

GEI16 report: Sponsorship and carbon-removed gigs

A raft of leading names tackled the big questions at the 16th edition of the leading conference for sustainability

Trending Stories

news|02 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim wins race to acquire See Tickets

news|02 Apr 2024

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign cancel arena listening gigs

news|02 Apr 2024

Mixed results in DEAG 2023 year-end figures

news|02 Apr 2024

Safer Crowds, Safer Venues rolls out in UK

news|02 Apr 2024

Sphere names Ned McNeilage chief creative officer

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read more like this

News|11 Oct 2023

Easy Life announce final gigs before name change

The Leicester indie group are changing their name after being sued for trademark infringement by the owner of the EasyJet brand

News|27 Oct 2023

Israel-Hamas war: Gigs by B-52s, Comet Is Coming axed

"We are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain, and we have decided to make adjustments"

News|02 Jan 2024

New Dutch club card offers 30 gigs for €60

The 1,200-cap Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands has made up to 100 of the cards available for the coming year

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's first Prime Day concert
News|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

Thailand's PM claims the Singapore government encouraged tour organisers not to hold any other Eras dates in south-east Asia

News|27 Feb 2024

GEI16 report: Sponsorship and carbon-removed gigs

A raft of leading names tackled the big questions at the 16th edition of the leading conference for sustainability

IQ Jobs: Latest Roles

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K