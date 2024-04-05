We can’t forget about the war in Ukraine

We can’t forget about the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ensuring access to culture for future generations is fundamental and something this industry should have a hand in supporting.
I was one of 12 people who visited Ukraine on the Ukrainian Association of Music Events’ second Music Ambassadors Tour. I, along with festival organisers, editors, musicians, and cultural figures from all over Europe, spent five days visiting cities, sites, and organisations to gain a first-hand understanding of how the war has changed Ukraine.
The journey to get to Ukraine is long because the only regular connection is via train. You make this part of the journey with children, mothers and older people who are making their way home. And when we arrived mid-day, the feeling was quite intense, because there were air attacks in Kyiv that morning. A house 10 minutes from our hotel was completely destroyed, which just reaffirmed how the city had changed. The frequent air raid alarms give you this kind of imagination of how life has been constantly disrupted since the war began. Our first three nights were quiet, but on the last night, we had two critical alerts where we had to take shelter and wait with everyone before life continued.
“We saw their destroyed cultural centre and a football pitch with a crater, and yet, the kids still played football”
One of our trips took us to Borodyanka, where even after a year you could see the devastation and destruction of the attacks. We spoke with local people, who walked us through the area, and you could feel the emotion coming from their side as they described what happened when the tanks arrived. We visited a refugee camp, basically a temporary installation, where families who lost their homes are living in containers similar to the ones we use at festivals, but for their constant life.
After, we went to the local Palace of Culture, which Music Saves Ukraine is helping to support and rebuild. There are children taking music lessons, doing theatre, and crafting things, all to help give them a different mindset. It showed me how important it is that we support access to culture, especially for the younger generation. We also visited Irpin, where we saw their destroyed cultural centre and a football pitch with a crater. And yet, the kids still played football.
The impact of the war on people and children and their access to culture is what impacted me the most. Though venues and theatres are being destroyed, people still come together in new ways. We saw a bombed theatre in Tschernihiw, but people still come to see performances on their stage or in a smaller room. There are struggles in getting international artists to Ukraine, but I think it would be an amazing signal if performers would go there and do small shows.
During our time, we also met people from the music industry and discussed with them about ways to support Ukraine. We learned about plans to begin organising bigger events, which must have nearby shelters in case of attack. They’re taking small steps, with great financial difficulty, but they intend to do whatever they can. If some international artists would have the courage to go there, I think that would be a tangible act of solidarity for the people trying to live their current lives.
“I think the scars on the youth will last a very long time”
For an organisation like YOUROPE or OpenAir St. Gallen, we definitely see that life with regular access to some music, culture, and theatre is very important, especially for the youth. We want to continue supporting the fundraising efforts at festivals and other events for Music Saves Ukraine and also hosting conversations to help raise awareness through our greater network.
It’s a multi-layered issue with not one solution, but I think not forgetting about what’s happening is of the utmost importance. As external onlookers, we have to openly communicate, give constant support, and even put pressure on our own governments to support Ukraine on a military level and to aid humanitarian solutions. Even though politicians have their agendas, we must continue placing a spotlight on the situation to try and support them the best we can.
Even when the war ends, I think the scars on the youth will last a very long time. The Ukrainian people are incredibly strong, and have a positive way of thinking, even after two years of constant crisis and change. Everyone has a personal story to tell about lost friends and family, and still, they stay loyal to their country and try to do the best they can.
The main point is that we are all cultural people. If we could help them have instruments, music lessons, rehearsal rooms, theatre stages, club audio and light systems, and more, we could help build the future of the children, the youth, and the disabled. Culture for life.
Christof Huber is chairman of YOUROPE, the European Festival Association, and the director of festivals at Switzlerland’s Gadget abc Entertainment Group.
