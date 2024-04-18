x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UK Swifties ‘lose £1m’ to Eras Tour ticket scams

Lloyds Bank has detected a surge in fraud cases from those buying tickets for Swift’s upcoming UK stadium dates

By James Hanley on 18 Apr 2024


image © Paolo V/Wikimedia

UK Taylor Swift fans are estimated to have lost over £1 million (€1.2m) in a wave of online scams since tickets went on sale for the European leg of The Eras Tour last July, according to fresh data.

Analysis by Lloyds Bank of scam reports made by its own customers found a surge in fraud cases from those buying tickets for Swift’s upcoming UK stadium dates.

More than 600 customers have come forward to report being scammed – significantly more than for any other music artist. The average amount lost by each victim was £332, although in some cases it was more than £1,000.

As the figures are based solely on Lloyds’ own customer data, it estimates that across the UK there are likely to have been at least 3,000 victims since tickets went on sale, with over £1m being lost to fraudsters so far.

“For her legion of dedicated Swifties, the excitement is building ahead of Taylor’s Eras Tour finally touching down in the UK this summer,” says Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank. “However, cruel fraudsters have wasted no time in targeting her most loyal fans as they rush to pick up tickets for her must-see concerts.”

“Buying directly from reputable, authorised platforms is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a genuine ticket”

The record-shattering Eras Tour lands in the UK and Ireland in June with special guests Paramore for stops at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (7-9 June), Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (13-15 June), Principality Stadium in Cardiff (18 June), London’s Wembley Stadium (21-23 June & 15-20 August) and Aviva Stadium, Dublin (23-30 June).

Lloyds says that more than 90% of reported cases start with fake adverts or posts on Facebook, where dozens of unofficial groups have been set up specifically for people looking to buy and sell tickets for Swift’s concerts. Likewise, Facebook Marketplace has various listings for tickets at venues all over the country.

“It’s easy to let our emotions get the better of us when we find out our favourite artist is going to be performing live, but it’s important not to let those feelings cloud our judgement when trying to get hold of tickets,” adds Ziegler.

“Buying directly from reputable, authorised platforms is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a genuine ticket. Even then, always pay by debit or credit card for the greatest protection. If you’re being asked to pay by bank transfer, particularly from a seller you’ve found on social media, that should immediately set alarm bells ringing.”

UK Swifties are not alone in being targeted by con artists around the tour. Australian Taylor Swift fans reportedly lost in excess of A$260,000 (€157,000) in a fake ticket scam for the singer’s February concerts in the country, while Inside Retail reports that Singapore-based recommerce platform Carousell suspended the sale of tickets in all of its six markets to prevent scams ahead of Swift’s Singapore dates in March.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Taylor Swift performs during One World: Together at Home
News|09 Feb 2024

Ticket scammers target Swifties ahead of Oz gigs

Police say fans have been conned out of more than A$260k in a fake ticket scam ahead of Taylor Swift's Australian Eras dates

News|03 Nov 2023

Taylor Swift boosts The Eras Tour to 120 shows

With the three new dates at Vancouver's BC Place, The Eras Tour is likely to exceed an estimated $1.5 billion according to reports

News|08 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

Screengrab from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour trailer
News|25 Mar 2024

Swifties expected to spend half a billion in Stockholm

The superstar is due to play three Eras Tour concerts at Friends Arena in May – her only stop in the Nordic countries

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

news|15 Apr 2024

Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

news|18 Apr 2024

CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Taylor Swift performs during One World: Together at Home
News|09 Feb 2024

Ticket scammers target Swifties ahead of Oz gigs

Police say fans have been conned out of more than A$260k in a fake ticket scam ahead of Taylor Swift's Australian Eras dates

News|03 Nov 2023

Taylor Swift boosts The Eras Tour to 120 shows

With the three new dates at Vancouver's BC Place, The Eras Tour is likely to exceed an estimated $1.5 billion according to reports

News|08 Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is coming to streaming

'Taylor's Version' of the concert film includes the performance of 'Cardigan' and four acoustic songs that were cut out of the theatrical release

Screengrab from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour trailer
News|25 Mar 2024

Swifties expected to spend half a billion in Stockholm

The superstar is due to play three Eras Tour concerts at Friends Arena in May – her only stop in the Nordic countries

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits