news

UK festivals unite for fundraising prize draw

All Points East, Boardmasters, Mighty Hoopla and more are donating tickets for a prize draw benefitting War Child and Medical Aid for Palestine

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Apr 2024

Parklife, Manchester

A raft of UK festivals have donated tickets to their 2024 editions for a prize draw benefitting War Child and Medical Aid for Palestine.

Boomtown Fair, Love Saves The Day, All Points East, Parklife, Boardmasters, Mighty Hoopla and Wide Awake are among 67 festivals participating in the Festivals Unite fundraiser.

The suggested donation is £10 for a pair of tickets to one festival, with additional options for multiple entries. More than £11,000 has been donated by 700 people at the time of writing.

“We have joined forces with over 60 festivals to use our collective power in order to support and provide aid to those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” reads a statement from Festivals Unite.

“The decision to initiate a prize draw reflects a shared commitment among these festivals to prioritise humanitarian concerns and lend a helping hand to those in need. We recognise the urgency of the situation in Gaza and we are determined to make a tangible difference. By pooling our resources and leveraging our platforms, we aim to raise crucial funds to support our charity partners War Child and MAP to deliver vital aid on the ground.”

The Festivals United prize draw closes Monday 6 May. See participating festivals below.

 

