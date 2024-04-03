x

news

Taylor Swift set to break Scotland’s stadium record

The superstar will achieve Scotland's biggest-selling stadium show, unseating previous record holder Harry Styles

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Apr 2024

Screengrab from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour trailer

Taylor Swift is set to break the record for Scotland’s biggest-selling stadium show when she performs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on 7, 8, and 9 June.

On Monday (25 March), Edinburgh Council granted promoter AEG Presents permission to increase Murrayfield’s capacity by 8.73% from 67,130 to 72,990.

The concerts will see Swift unseat previous record holder Harry Styles, who performed to more than 65,000 fans at the same venue in 2023.

Prior to that, Styles’ band One Direction held the title for selling 64,000 tickets there in 2014.

Swift’s Scotland shows will be part of her highly successful Eras Tour, which has grossed more than $1bn (€927m) since beginning on 17 March last year.

“My dad is super proud of our Scottish heritage”

Swift last year described Scotland as “a really special place”. “Last time I was there the crowd were amazing and I felt like we really connected. My dad is super proud of our Scottish heritage – he told me that pretty much most of our family can be traced back to Scotland so of course it’s obviously very cool for me to get to perform there as part of the tour.”

Like many cities featured on the Eras Tour, Edinburgh has noted a boost in the local economy with more than 20 around the city centre sold out over the three dates.

Recently, the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce calculated that Swifties attending three concerts at Friends Arena are expected to spend half a billion kroner (€43.6m).

The Eras Tour will resume in May with the European leg, which kicks off at LA Défense Arena in Paris. In the meantime, Swift’s next album, The Tortured Poets Department, is due out on 19 April.

 

